Review: CATS is the Latest Musical to Prowl Onto the Vancouver Stage

At some point in their lives, most people have heard of the musical: CATS. Whether it’s because of its unique costumes or iconic songs, CATS will always be a Broadway classic. This week, Broadway Across Canada and Troika Entertainment brought the musical to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Until May 28th, Vancouver audiences will get to enjoy the Jellicle Ball and all the craziness that unfolds with it!

Many can be confused with the plot of the musical before, during, and after watching it. CATS strays away from any classic and predictable plot and paves its own way in the Broadway musical realm. Based on the “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot, the show follows a group of various cats with different personalities, stories, and songs as they prepare for the Jellicle Ball. With very unique names such as Rumpleteazer, Mungojerrie, Rum Tum Tugger, and Jennyanydots, each cat has a musical number in the show narrating who they are and telling their story. Each cat has one hope and dream by the end of the Jellicle Ball: to be chosen by Old Deuteronomy (their “leader”) to ascend to the Heavenside layer to be reborn as a new cat. As odd as this whole story sounds, it works, and is very entertaining to watch. It may not appeal to everyone, but has managed to win over the theatre community ever since the musical premiered in London 42 years ago.

Indalecio De Jesús Valentín as Old Deuteronomy and the company of the 2021-2022 national tour of CATS. Photo By Matthew Murphy, Murphymade.

The beauty of the musical lies in the music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Most would be familiar with the iconic song, Memory, sung by Grizabella as a prelude in Act I and fully in Act II (with Jemima). Webber did an excellent job of diversifying the music to represent how different each cat was. A crowd favorite was the whimsical opening number “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats” and “The Rum Tum Tugger.” The musical director and conductor Jonathan Gorst executed the music so precisely, every musical mark and detail was placed perfectly.

CATS had arguably the best sound quality and design of any show presented by Broadway Across Canada so far. The live orchestra did not overpower the actors and each member of the large cast was heard well throughout the show. The sound design by Mick Potter was exquisite and was a crucial component with making this musical as magical as it was.

The company of the 2021-2022 national tour of CATS. Photo By Matthew Murphy, Murphymade.

There’s no way you could ever forget the iconic scenic and costume design by John Napier. Regardless if you like the musical or not, everyone should go see the show to experience Napier’s work. Starting with his scenic design, Napier represented the iconic Junkyard concept well. From the beginning of the show, you are transported into the world of the cats filled with many hidden nooks and crannies that will surprise you. Although the staging remains the same for most of the musical, there are different components and surprises that are revealed with each musical number. Depending on the cat, the changes range from different lights or hidden platforms (to name a few) and there are no disappointments when it comes to the scenic design. Moving onto the costumes; it was a treat to see each actor come to life in their unique feline look. Every cat in the show had something unique about them. Whether it was their fur, makeup, colours, or bodysuit, everyone had a little something different. CATS is iconically known for their costumes and to see them in real life was a true experience. Something about Napier’s transformation of humans into cats draws you in and sparks your curiosity. Everyone will have a differing opinion about their likes and dislikes about this musical; however, it is evident that the costumes of CATS are the most memorable component of the entire experience of seeing the show live.

Tayler Harris as Grizabella. Photo by Matthew Murphy, Murphymade.

The entire cast of CATS was extremely talented. Each actor was so versatile with their ability to dance, sing, and act. The large musical numbers were outstanding and made fun to watch with the choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne). Starting off with a very contemporary jazz entrance to really embody how cats act to evolving into more jazz, ballet, tap, and hip-hop concepts with their movements as personalities are projected, the musical had it all. A highlight performance was Ibn Snell who played Mistoffelees. During his number, “Magical Mister Mistoffelees,” his Fouetté turns were amazing leading to a very enthusiastic and prolonged round of applause from the audience. In addition, Hank Santos as Bill Bailey and the Rum Tum Tugger also won the audience over with his hip shaking, charismatic moves during his solo song. Lastly, Tayler Harris’ performance as Grizabella was an emotional highpoint of the entire show. Harris represented the suffering and pain felt by Grizabella through her passionate (and vocally strong) performance of the song, “Memory.”

The company of the 2021-2022 national tour of CATS. Photo By Matthew Murphy, Murphymade.

CATS was a unique and magical experience that was overall very well done. Whether you end up liking it or not, there is no doubt that you will leave the theatre remembering the musical for its costumes and music. This production presented by Broadway Across Canada Troika Entertainment is worth the watch. The talent in the cast is unmatched and the magic that lies at the core of the show is what theatre is all about.

CATS is playing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC from May 23rd to 28th. Tickets are available at the link below!

Top Photo: The company of the 2021-2022 national tour of CATS. Photo By Matthew Murphy, Murphymade.