Realwheels Theatre Announces Playwright-in-Residence

Following a national call for submissions for a playwright who lives with disability to participate in a residency beginning in 2020, Vancouver's Realwheels Theatre has named Kirsten Kirsch as the recipient of their inaugural Playwright-in-Residence Award.

After 20 years on the Alberta theatre scene, Kirsten furthered her dream of making a record and released her debut EP Kirsch Royale (2013) as well as a single, "Firefly" (2019), off the forthcoming 5-song EP Blue Roses. Now based in Toronto, Kirsten Kirsch is working on her first original musical, GIMPY.

"If these past few years have taught me anything, it's that community is invaluable to making art," says Kirsch. "Grateful is not a big enough word for what I feel toward the Realwheels team for this incredible opportunity. I'm elated to receive the space and support to learn, grow and further develop my musical, GIMPY."

Through an open application process, Realwheels received submissions from across Canada for new, English language, theatre-based projects at various stages of development from emerging to mid-career playwrights who live with disability. Applying a blind review process, the Selection Committee reviewed all submissions and awarded Kirsten Kirsch with the inaugural prize. Kirsch will receive a $7000 financial award, and will be supported in the development of a musical, a genre Realwheels has yet to explore. GIMPY is the story of a young woman coming of age, determined to realize her lifelong dream to work as a dancer in musical theatre against pressures to choose a more stable career.

The universal themes in this story will resonate through the perspective of a person with cerebral palsy carving their own path in life. Realwheels is excited to support a playwright who brings heartfelt sensibilities about the human condition combined with a sense of humour and matched by Kirsten's multiple talents in music and storytelling.

The Selection Committee is also pleased to name two finalists, who'll each receive a $250 encouragement award: Yousef Kadoura and Mugabi Byenkya have demonstrated outstanding potential to further their artistic endeavours as playwrights.

"The selection committee was impressed by the talent and diversity of applications from across the country," says Realwheels Theatre's Artistic Director, Rena Cohen. "Their assessment indicated all the applicants demonstrated remarkable talents and put forth engaging ideas of high quality. One of the most impressive elements consistent with all applications was the personal connections to Realwheels' mandate of creating and producing performances that deepen audiences' understanding of the disability experience. There is a very strong wave of emerging talent with unique perspectives on creative and authentic representations of disability."

Congratulations to Kirsten, Yousef, Mugabi, and to all applicants for creating an early success with this residency that will pave the way for years to come.

For more information on Kirsten Kirsch, please visit www.kirstenkirsch.com.

For more information on Realwheels Theatre, please visit the following platforms:

Website: www.realwheels.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RealwheelsTheatre

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/RealwheelsTheatre





