REGENERATION 2025: THE STARS OF TOMORROW Comes to the ANNEX In May

An intimate evening of flamenco solos performed by the most talented dancers, representing the vibrant next generation of flamenco in Vancouver, accompanied by a stellar group of musicians. Celebrate the future of this unfettered and honest art form on Sunday, May 4th, at the ANNEX.

The concept of regeneration speaks to renewal and transformation in the face of changing circumstances. Through this performance, we aim to showcase the new Canadian generation, where a blend of cultures and backgrounds come together to build a new language and foster a deeper understanding of cultures, symbols, and signs.

The performance will feature talented dancers Katia Flores, Yurie Kaneko, Jessica Oryall, and Charo Tsai (Chien-Ai Tsai), alongside skilled musicians Davide Sampaolo, Gareth Owen, and Jafelin Palacios, each bringing a unique cultural background. Their diverse contributions will enrich the exploration of flamenco's evolution and its connection to contemporary Canadian identity.

Flamenco is a living art form, and what we have created here is an evolution-a new expression that reflects our society and its constant, fascinating transformation. Regeneration 2025 highlights the talent, dedication, and creativity of young artists poised to carry flamenco into the future while honoring its cultural roots. Each dancer will perform a solo piece, offering a unique perspective on flamenco's expressive power and their artistic style.

Flamenco Rosario has long been committed to nurturing flamenco talent in Vancouver, and this production reflects that dedication by providing a platform for the next generation of dancers to shine. Rooted in knowledge, passion, and storytelling, Flamenco Rosario encourages dancers to draw from their roots and develop an expressive and distinctive artistic language.

Regeneration 2025 is not just a performance-it is a celebration of community, artistry, and the enduring spirit of flamenco. In appreciation of the support over the past 35 years, we will be offering tickets for $35 CAD.

Event Details

· Show: Regeneration 2025: The Stars of Tomorrow

· When: May 4, 2025 at 7:00 pm (duration 1hr 15min)

· Where: ANNEX, 823 Seymour Street

· Tickets: $35 + taxes and fees.

· Link: https://www.showpass.com/regeneration-2025/

About Flamenco Rosario

Flamenco Rosario is dedicated to the promotion and development of local, national and international flamenco dance and music in Vancouver. Through performances, education, and community engagement, we strive to share the rich traditions of flamenco while fostering innovation and creativity within the art form.

