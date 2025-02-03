PuSh International Performing Arts Festival Appoints Annie Clarke as Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PuSh, Vancouver's International Performing Arts Festival has announced the appointment of Annie Clarke as its new Managing Director. She will replace the PuSh Festival's current Director of Operations, Keltie Forsyth, who is transitioning to the role of Artistic Director at Presentation House Theatre. Clarke will begin February 11, after the current Festival comes to a close.

Clarke has recently returned to Vancouver after spending much of her career in Toronto, where she worked on more than twenty productions as Producer at Soulpepper Theatre and as the lead producer for their new play development program and Slaight Music residency program. Before her time with Soulpepper, Clarke spent four years working at Generator, an arts service organization focused on artist producers, and was also the General Manager of Groundling Theatre Company. She has also collaborated in various capacities with Discord and Din Theatre, Shakespeare in the Ruff, One Little Goat, Studio 180 Theatre, and Native Earth Performing Arts, as well as Vancouver's F-O-R-M (Festival of Recorded Movement).

Of her appointment, Clarke shared: “I'm over the moon to be joining the PuSh team at this exciting moment in the company's evolution. I'm so grateful for the rigorous, patient, and transformational work that has been happening at this company over the past few years, and I feel truly honoured to be trusted to play a key role in PuSh's next chapter. I look forward to working closely with Gabrielle and Yvette and collaborating with the rest of the staff and board, who together have already made this the warmest possible welcome home to Vancouver for me."

The PuSh Board welcomes Clarke to the role with enthusiasm. Her producing acumen and diversity of experience in contemporary arts will set her up well to co-lead the Festival with Artistic Director Gabrielle Martin. Clarke was selected by a hiring committee of PuSh board members. “The board of PuSh is thrilled to welcome Annie Clarke to the role of Managing Director,” said Board President Yvette Nolan. “Annie brings a diversity and breadth of experience from her decade in Toronto. Deeply committed to collaboration, community building, and social justice, Annie will be a fitting partner for Artistic Director Gabrielle Martin as we guide PuSh Festival into its next decade of transformation.”

PuSh's 20th Festival is on now through Feb 9 at venues across Vancouver.

Comments