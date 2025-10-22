OUROFEST, Celebration of Street Dance Performance and More, to Return in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OURO Collective will present the return of OUROFEST, a five-day celebration of street dance performance, music, and culture. Now in its second edition, the festival brings together national and International Artists, plus artists and audiences from across the Metro Vancouver region for theatre performances, workshops, a late-night dance party, and professional development workshops for dancers.

With a distinctly West Coast flavour, OUROFEST creates space for global and local street-dance voices to meet on stage and in the studio, and for audiences to witness and join in the celebration of this pivotal form. This year the festival showcases artists who are redefining how street dance can live in theatre, workshops, and community dialogue with events across Vancouver and New Westminster.

Night 1-

Friday Nov. 14 will feature Vasiliki Papapostolou, aka TARANTISM (Greece/UK) with PANOPTICON, an award-winning solo blending street dance, ballroom Latin, and physical theatre to embody the battle between ego, superego, and subconscious. Acclaimed internationally, this work pulls you into a raw exploration of control, chaos, and the human condition.

Night 2-

Saturday Nov. 15 will feature RubberLegz (Germany/USA) with Vulcano, an electrifying duet where partnership is forged through conflict and connection. Performed by Matt Luck and world-renowned B-Boy RubberLegz, celebrated for his ability to contort his body into unthinkable shapes and for the groundbreaking style that earned him international acclaim, this work is a charged exploration of power, tension, and transformation on stage.