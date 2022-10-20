Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metro Theatre Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

A tale of mistaken identities, lovers' entanglements, rapid fire wit, cucumber sandwiches, and the most famous handbag in theatrical history.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Metro Theatre presents The Importance of Being Earnest, written by Oscar Wilde and directed by Joan Bryans

The title of the comedy is a play on words, with the two men deceiving those around them by using the name Ernest, while the word "earnest" means both serious and sincere. The play is anything but serious, and the characters are anything but sincere in their names.

"A tale of mistaken identities, lovers' entanglements, rapid fire wit, cucumber sandwiches, and the most famous handbag in theatrical history. "Joan Bryans, Director.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Evenings: Thursday to Saturday, November 04 to November 20 2022

Sunday matinees: November 06; November 13; November 20

PREVIEW Friday, November 2022

Director's Talk Friday, November 11 immediately following the show

Adult $34.50 - Senior/Student $32.00 - Preview, Friday, November 04 - $27.00

Buy Tickets On-line at https://tickets.metrotheatre.com or by phone at 604-266-7191

Box Office located at 1370 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC

HOURS: Wednesday to Saturday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and 90 minutes before curtain

http://www.metrotheatre.com

Photo Credit: Nancy Caldwell



