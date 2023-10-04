Massey Theatre Presents KID KOALA THE STORYVILLE MOSQUITO This November

Massey Theatre is pleased to present Kid Koala The Storyville Mosquito on Saturday, November 25 at 7:30pm and on Sunday, November 26 at 2:00pm.

Kid Koala's latest live production is a theatrical cinema experience that is truly unique. Kid Koala The Storyville Mosquito is performed, filmed, projected, and scored in real time on stage at each performance.

A young mosquito leaves his small town in the country to seek fame and fortune in the big city and to fulfill his dream of playing in one of the greatest bands of all time at Sid Villa's Music Hall. Audiences will witness a team of performers bringing this story to life simultaneously on stage and on screen. The production incorporates miniature sets, live puppetry, cinematography, and live music by Kid Koala along with a string trio.

Kid Koala The Storyville Mosquito is a funny, jazz-enfused emotive, Chaplin-esque live theatre experience that's fun for the entire family.

Ticket prices start at $45 and are available online at Click Here or by phone at 604.521.5050. For more information on Massey Theatre, please visit the following platforms:

