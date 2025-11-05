Liz Callaway to Perform With The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2025/26 season will continue with a holiday music celebration featuring Tony-nominated singer-actress Liz Callaway. Known for her performances on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along, Baby, Cats and others, as well as animated films such as Anastasia, The Return of Jafar and The Swan Princess, Callaway will delight audiences under the baton of VSO Music Director and Conductor Salvador Brotons. Performances will take place on December 13 at 7 p.m. and December 14 at 3 p.m. at Skyview Concert Hall. This will be Callaway's second performance with the VSO, following her previous appearance in December 2021.

Featuring classics by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and more, as well as a special performance of the hit songs “Once Upon a December” from Anastasia, “Memory” from Cats and “Defying Gravity” from Wicked, this program is a treat for musical theater lovers. An exciting lineup of symphonic favorites, including Rossini's William Tell, Strauss I's Radetzky March, Anderson's Sleigh Ride, and more, will round out the festive programming.

This concert is made possible by the generous sponsorship of the Ken and Dean Kirn Foundation. The 2025/26 Symphonic Series season is presented by United Grain Corporation.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00 pm. The celebrated VSO pre-concert show, hosted by Greg Scholl and Maestro Salvador Brotons, will be available for concertgoers to attend before the performance from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 6:30 pm on Saturday to air Da Capo, a pre-recorded educational discussion of the composers and pieces being performed. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00 pm, with the pre-concert show available to attend in-person from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

About Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway is a Tony and Grammy nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She can currently be heard as Speaker of God on season two of Amazon's hit series Hazbin Hotel. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love.

Off-Broadway she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in The Spitfire Grill (Playwrights Horizons), and appeared in Brownstone, No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, and Godspell. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello! (Encores!), and Hair in Concert. Regional and international credits include the one-person play “Every Brilliant Thing”, Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Spain, Australia, China, and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway and composer Stephen Schwartz and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature Anastasia and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin and the King of Thieves and The Return of Jafar. Other film work includes The Swan Princess, Lion King 2: Simba's Pride, Beauty and the Beast, The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.

She received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston. Other TV credits include In Performance at the White House, Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim, In Performance at the White House, and Senior Trip (CBS Movie of the Week).

Liz has released eight solo albums: Passage of Time, The Beat Goes On, The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off-Broadway, Anywhere I Wander: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser, Merry and Bright, The Essential Liz Callaway, Comfort and Joy – An Acoustic Christmas. Her latest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. She has also released five singles - “Be a Lion” from The Wiz, “The Morning After” by Oscar-winning songwriter David Shire, “Beautiful City” from Godspell, and a duet of her Oscar-nominated song from Anastasia, “Journey to the Past” with the star of Anastasia on Broadway, Christy Altomare, and the holiday song, “There's Still My Joy.” Her numerous other recordings include Sibling Revelry, Boom! Live at Birdland, A Christmas Story - The Musical, The Maury Yeston Songbook, Dreaming Wide Awake: The Music of Scott Alan, Hair in Concert, and the complete recording of Allegro produced by the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization.