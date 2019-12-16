Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vancouver:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Show
Theatre of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Adam Charles - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 53%
Caden Burghart - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 18%
James Hussen - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 12%
Nick Fontaine - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 40%
Raugi Yu - WIZARD OF OZ - The Cultch 24%
Seth Gordon Little - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 22%
Adam Beggs - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 26%
Josh Osborne - JERUSALEM - United Players of Vancouver 20%
Rob Stover - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 12%
Andrew McNee - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 29%
Adam Henderson - JERUSALEM - United Players 14%
Jovanni Sy - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%
Jessie Chan - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 20%
Paige Fraser - CABARET - Studio 58 18%
Miranda Croft - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 14%
Thailey Roberge - MATILDA - Arts Club Theatre Company 31%
Stephanie Liatopoulos - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 23%
Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - Urban Ink 17%
Ahnika Barber - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Emerald Pig Production 30%
Julia Chayko - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 21%
Martha Ansfield-Scrase - JERUSALEM - United Players 17%
Jill Raymond - HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 26%
Jennifer Lines - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 17%
Ghazal Azarbad - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 14%
Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 59%
Nicol Spinola - 9 TO 5 - Cap U Theatre 22%
Damon Bradley Jang - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 19%
Tracey Power - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 60%
Jonathan Purvis - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 40%
Christina Sinosich - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 49%
Sarah Barber - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 36%
Chris Roberts & Linda O’ Donavan - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 15%
Cory Sincennes - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 42%
Mara Gotler - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 39%
Alaia Hamer - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%
Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 36%
Faith Toronchuck - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 21%
Brad Dewar - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 15%
James MacDonald - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 100%
Miles Lavkulich - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 36%
Kathleen Duborg - JERUSALEM - United Players 32%
Kayt Roth - CLIFFHANGER - Metro Theatre 18%
Lois Anderson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 29%
Sarah Rodgers - GOOD NIGHT DESDEMONA GOOD MORNING JULIET - United Players 18%
Meg Roe - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 15%
NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 42%
SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 23%
BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 15%
Chris King - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 52%
Timothy Tucker - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 18%
Adam Darts - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 17%
Angus Kellett - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 59%
Sean Bayntun - HERRINGBONE - Patrick Street Productions 41%
HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 58%
GROSS MISCONDUCT - Gateway Theatre 29%
LE SOULIER - Théâtre la Seizième 13%
HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 37%
ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Bard On The Beach 17%
A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%
Omanie Elias & Mike Balser - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 52%
Omanie Elias - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 26%
Todd Parker - JERUSALEM - United Players 23%
Heipo C.H. Leung - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 53%
Ted Roberts - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 47%
Chimerik - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 51%
Michael Hewitt - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 49%
RENT - Broadway Across Canada 55%
GLORY - Gateway Theatre 45%
Theatre Under The Stars 24%
Fraser Valley Stage 21%
Vancouver International Fringe Festival 16%
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Show
Theatre of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.