Interview: THE NOODLE BOYS Stir Up Vancouver’s Music Scene With Ramen-Fueled Rock

Since forming in 2017, Vancouver-based indie rock band, THE NOODLE BOYS, have steadily carved out their place in the local music scene with their distinctive sound and a fierce DIY ethic. Originally from Edmonton and Saskatchewan, members Brett (vocals/drums), Juliano (guitar), and Chad (bass) now call the West Coast home and it’s where their ramen-fueled story has truly taken shape. With a sound that dances between heartbreak and happiness, the band has built an identity that’s both emotionally raw and impossible not to groove to.

Having one full-length album (Bring Your Own Broth), two EPs, and a growing list of singles and music videos under their belt, THE NOODLE BOYS are embracing a new chapter as a three-piece band. Their latest single “Deep Blue” is a taste of what’s to come, marking a refined chapter in their story that is leaner, louder, and more emotionally dialed in than ever. BroadwayWorld sat down with the band to talk about everything from their Australian hostel origins to their mission to inspire and be inspired … one ramen-infused jam at a time. Read the full interview below!

How did THE NOODLE BOYS come together as a band and what inspired the name?

BRETT & JULIANO: In our early 20s, we were just starting to learn our instruments while traveling along the coast of Australia. To save money for whiskey and adventure, we lived off instant noodles and experimented with anything we could add to them. We got so into it that the people at our hostel started calling us The Noodle Boys. At the time, we had no idea we’d eventually start a band together, but we thought, “Hey, that would be a cool band name!” When the time finally came to name our band, there wasn’t a moment of hesitation about officially becoming The Noodle Boys. From our humble beginnings as musicians, our band name has come to truly represent our journey.

CHAD: I originally met both Juliano and Brett through the local music scene while I was playing with my previous band. In a weird twist of fate, I was actually in the audience for their very first performance as The Noodle Boys. If you had asked me then if I’d ever join the group, it would’ve been a firm no. Let’s just say… they had some work to do!

I kept running into the guys at shows and other nights out, until one day we were hanging out and they casually mentioned they didn’t have a bass player anymore. At the time, I was just a drummer, but I was itching to try something new. After a day of thinking it over, I reached out and asked if I could give it a shot. And here we are—five years later.

How would you describe your sound to someone who has never heard your music before?

THE NOODLE BOYS: Ramen-infused surf rock

What does your songwriting process usually look like? Do you have a specific approach, or does it vary from song to song?

THE NOODLE BOYS: We’re very much a jam-based writing band. Most of our songs start from a single idea that someone brings to practice. From there, we each jump in with our instruments and loop the jam for 10 to 15 minutes, exploring different directions together. We've always felt that if we’re in sync and the vibe is right, the jam naturally evolves into a full-fledged song. It’s all about the “feel” and emotion in that moment … that’s what tells us there’s something worth building on.

Once the energy is there and we’re tapping into something emotional, Brett usually comes up with a catchy melody, and the song starts to take shape. In rare cases, we even use the pressure of a live show to help finish a song that’s almost there. That’s actually how the chorus of our new single, “Deep Blue,” was written.

Photo (L to R): Juliano, Brett, and Chad. Credit: The Noodle Boys.

Where do you draw inspiration from when writing your music? Are there any recurring themes or influences?

CHAD: For me, I’m always trying to stay aware of how I’m reacting to what I’m playing. If a song or chord sequence makes me get lost in the moment, almost like entering a meditative state, then I know there’s something promising there. On the flip side, if it makes me want to bounce around and dance, that’s a completely different kind of energy, but still something worth pursuing. Outside of myself, I draw a lot of inspiration from live shows, whether it’s a small local band or an artist I’ve loved for years. Seeing talented musicians perform always makes me want to be better.

JULIANO: I usually dissect music when I listen to it. Even if it’s not a genre I typically enjoy, I ask myself: What makes this good? Why do people connect with it? How does the mix influence the vibe? Where’s the space in the music? I’m constantly thinking about these things, and it helps me put on my producer hat when we’re writing our own stuff. A lot of what we create is simple, but also relatable and direct. And as many musicians know, simple doesn’t always mean easy.

Looking back on your years as a band, what has been your most memorable live show and why?

JULIANO: Our mantra and mission statement as The Noodle Boys is “To Inspire and Be Inspired,” and I felt that deeply during a show we played at The Cambie. The connection we had with the crowd that night was magnetic … it was a true symbiotic exchange. I had never felt that level of control and influence on stage before. For the first time, I truly understood the raw emotion and power that music holds, the way it brings people together. That feeling is something I hope to share at every show, all over the world.

CHAD: Hands down, my favorite live show was our album release for our first full-length record, “Bring Your Own Broth.” I remember showing up at the venue, and the bar manager asked how many people we were expecting. We told him 250, since that’s what we’d been told was the capacity. He gave us this worried look and said we’d oversold it by about 70 tickets, so right from the start, I knew the energy in the room was going to be off the charts. The show itself was an absolute blast! We dressed up in aprons and chef hats and played the entire album. The whole scene came out to support us, Brett was even crowd surfing at one point. All in all, the night couldn’t have gone better. Best of all, we ran the entire event ourselves, without any promoters or middlemen.

Photo: Juliano of The Noodle Boys. Credit: The Noodle Boys.

The music video for your song, “For Bruce,” looked like it was a lot of fun to film. Can you tell us about the creative process behind it and any memorable moments from filming?

JULIANO: Shoutout to Cory, our number one fan, for starring in the video and dedicating two full days of his life to the project! The chorus of “For Bruce” goes, “you’re not alone anymore,” so the idea was to follow our main character through a day in their life with The Noodle Boys popping up whenever they needed support. From there, we sprinkled in extra scenes based on the props we had and the locations we could access. The highlight of the whole shoot was definitely the car wash speedo scene. We spent a solid six hours in the sun, spraying each other with water and soap while rubbing ourselves all over this beautiful car. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that day.

If THE NOODLE BOYS could collaborate with any artist from the past or present, who would it be and why?

CHAD: I’d have to go with Paolo Nutini, because of what his song “Iron Sky” means to our band. It’s become a bit of a ritual for us to listen to that track before we hit the stage and helps us get into the right mindset. Beyond that, I’d love to hear his perspective on music and songwriting. Being able to pick his brain, even for an hour, would be an absolute honour.

JULIANO: I would have loved to collaborate with Quincy Jones. He was a genius who understood music on a completely different wavelength, always serving the song and the listener. He added only what was necessary and treated each track as an experience meant to be shared with everyone, for all time. His years of experience and musical mastery are truly inspiring. I believe he was a pioneer in music production, someone who knew exactly what a song needed to shine and captivate the listener.

Photo: Chad of The Noodle Boys. Credit: The Noodle Boys.

What is your favorite “Noodle Boys” song?

CHAD: My favourite song of ours would have to be “The Other End” from our first full-length album. To me, it really captures the essence of the band. It’s uplifting, and even now, every time I play it, I still get goosebumps. It makes me think about all the support we’ve received from our friends and everyone who’s ever come out to see us live. I also reflect on everything we’ve been through as a band. So yeah, I guess it brings back a lot of nostalgic memories in the best way possible.

JULIANO: My favourite song is “Paint Me.” There’s such a raw emotion in that track that I find infectious. We recorded it ourselves in an old house we called The Mansion (IYKYK), and the comfort of that space, along with everything that led up to that moment, made the song truly special. Plus, Brett’s lyrical delivery and the emotion behind it are undeniable. I absolutely love it.

Photo: Brett of The Noodle Boys. Credit: The Noodle Boys.

Is there new music on the way? If so, will it be of a similar sound to your previous albums or will it be in a new direction?

THE NOODLE BOYS: Yes! We’ve got a whole new album getting ready to launch. Over the past few months, we’ve been working on an entirely new set and really embracing our sound as a three-piece. While the genre will be similar, this new chapter reflects our evolved approach to songwriting and music production. It’s a bit more hard-hitting and emotionally raw. With just the three of us now, things are a bit more stripped back, but that’s pushed us to think more intentionally about every part and what sounds we want to highlight.

What are your hopes and goals for THE NOODLE BOYS in the future?

THE NOODLE BOYS: We plan to keep inspiring those around us by writing new music and building lasting memories together. We’re focused on growing our presence in Vancouver and expanding beyond. Eventually, we hope to cross oceans and share our music overseas, in places like the UK or Australia.

THE NOODLE BOYS are a Vancouver-based, ramen-infused indie rock band. Their latest single, “Deep Blue,” and EP, “The Lost Bowl,” are out now. The band is currently unsigned. Their next performance is on May 31, 2025, at the Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, BC, alongside The Bankes Brothers and Uncle Strut.

For more updates and information, follow them on Instagram @thenoodleboyssound and visit the link below!

Top Photo Credit: The Noodle Boys

