International Actors Star In GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES In Vancouver

An International cast brings to life Doug and Kathleen in Gruesome Playground Injuries next month at The Cultch Theatre in Vancouver.

Originally from Los Angeles and Galway, Ireland, respectively, Untold Wants Theatre founders Jessica Aquila Cymerman and Éanna O'Dowd met while studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow. They established Untold Wants Theatre to bring classic and contemporary voices to a wide range of audiences. The company has just come off a successful run of Cock by Mike Bartlett, and the North American premiere of The Human Ear by Alexandra Wood in Vancouver, and the Irish premiere of Reasons to be Pretty by Neil LaBute in Dublin. Gruesome Playground Injuries is their fourth production, and second in Vancouver.

In this show, Doug and Kayleen find each other again at pivotal moments of injury, over the course of thirty years. But each time they meet with new wounds, they are overwhelmed by the gravity of their relationship, and the societal pressures that threaten their capacity to stay together.

The original production premiered at The Alley Theatre in Houston in 2009, then off-Broadway in 2011.

The piece embodies love from a new and relevant perspective. Audiences will be able to experience both the reasons for the characters' pull toward each other, and the simultaneous walls they put up to protect themselves. The fluidity of what defines a relationship in this play shows that love can exist outside the traditional rules of engagement: whatever two people define it to be. The play will be put up during the both romantic and equally commercialized Valentine's day season!

The company is rounded out with a young yet seasoned group of professionals to make up the crew. The people involved are enthusiastic about the project and are helping us make our third production in Vancouver a reality.





