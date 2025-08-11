I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST WEEKEND to be Presented at The Improv Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, The Improv Centre will present I Know What You Did Last Weekend on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from Friday, September 19th to Saturday, November 1st, with a special opening night performance on Thursday, September 18th at 7:30pm as well an additional performance on Thursday, October 23rd and Thursday, October 30that 7:30pm.

Six friends. One terrible incident. Can they keep their deadly secret buried?… or will their past come back to haunt them? I Know What You Did Last Weekend is a hilarious and over-the-top homage to the iconic 1997 cult classic (and 2025 reboot), I Know What You Did Last Summer – with an improvised twist. Created by TIC's Artistic Director Jalen Saip and improvisor Helen Camisa, this show blends the sensationalized drama of ‘90s teen slasher films with the unpredictability of live improv comedy.

As never before attempted by The Improv Centre's mainstage ensemble, this show begins with a murder – completely based on suggestions from the audience. Who dies and how it happens is up to that night's crowd and launches a laugh-out-loud plunge into a world of secrets, betrayals, and melodrama inspired by '90s teen slasher films. With audience input steering the twists, the story unfolds through uproarious flashbacks, exposing the ridiculous rivalries and petty grudges of a “close-knit” group of friends. By the end, the tangled web of comedic chaos unravels to one final gasp-worthy reveal: the outrageous truth about what happened last weekend!

“With the recently released reboot and an ensemble that enjoys playing multi-character worlds, this seemed like a fun way to lean into the Halloween/Fall season while putting a ridiculous spin on something normally meant to be frightening,” says Saip.

Camisa adds, “Working backwards in the timeline will be a fun challenge for the performers, and exploring backstories for their characters will inform their motivation as the plot thickens!” I Know What You Did Last Weekend is a comedy experience that fuses interactive storytelling with the campy thrills of classic horror tropes. Every twist is improvised in real-time, making no two shows alike, but always leaving both characters and audiences in stitches.