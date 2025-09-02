Hiromoto Ida's VACANT LOT to be Presented at Firehall Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Firehall Arts Centre will launch its 2025-2026 season with dance/theatre production Vacant Lot by Nelson-based choreographer, director, and SAG Award-winning actor Hiromoto Ida from Wednesday, October 22 to Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Based on the Japanese play “SARACHI”, by contemporary Japanese theatre artist Shogo Ota, a long-married couple visit the vacant lot where their house once stood. They innocently share memories of their life together, of the house, and of their kids. Soon after, they realize how short this life is, and that our existence in the universe is so fragile.

Lindsay Clague and Hiromoto Ida (Homecoming 2020; Shōgun) embody the married couple, storytelling through movement, dialogue, and at times, stillness. This work balances on the edge between spoken theatre and dance theatre, exploring elements of both, revealing the loneliness of human existence and our longing to connect to each other and to the universe.

While the overarching themes are existential, Vacant Lot humorously celebrates the ordinary, undocumented moments in everyday life.

Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer Donna Spencer adds, “This beautiful story told through movement and text will resonate with many Baby Boomers who have said goodbye to their family home. It's a paradox of loss and preservation – a powerful and wonderful reminder that even though the physical space is gone, the personal and emotional foundation remains deeply rooted in the heart.”