GoFundMe Campaign Launched For the Caprice Theatre

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help keep the Caprice Theatre afloat amidst the health crisis, Surrey Now-Leader reports. The campaign was started by a patron of the theater, Karen Ceraldi.

The Caprice Theatre was forced to close due to the health crisis, but they have been selling popcorn twice a week to bring in some income.

"I set it up as I didn't think them selling popcorn two nights a week would be enough to sustain them, and we already lost the Rialto," Ceraldi said. "There are so few left of the original little theatres, there are mainly the big giant theatres, it must be so hard to compete. We have always enjoyed the quaint little theatre, it is so much more personal."

