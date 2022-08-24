Gateway Theatre's SONGS OF SUMMER to Present Afternoon Fun For The Family This Weekend

As last year's Songs of Summer evening concerts were a hit, Gateway Theatre has decided to expand and offer a special afternoon full of fun for families and children on August 27th. Taking place in the grassy area just outside the theatre, the whole family is invited to enjoy a memorable and lively performance by DJ Miss Sparklez and up-and-coming young DJ Rickie Wang. Following the performance, there will be kid-friendly fun, games, and storytelling for all to enjoy.

The fun begins at 2 PM (doors 1:15 PM) with a live performance from BC-born and raised singer, dancer, and actor, DJ Miss Sparklez. Known for engaging youth in its well-loved musical productions and Gateway Academy Theatre program, Gateway Theatre is thrilled to also have 12-year-old actor, singer, and songwriter, Rickie Wang perform alongside DJ Miss Sparklez! This talented pair will take the stage to perform fan favourite jams that will get everyone on their feet busting out dance moves.





After the concert, families can stay outside for interactive games led by Gateway Academy's Youth Leaders. Kids will have a great time laughing, unleashing their creativity, breaking out of their shells, and connecting with other youths with these engaging theatre games. The City of Richmond's Art Truck station will also be onsite with a beautiful art activity led by local artist Laara Cerman. Inspired by the nature surrounding the park, children will not only be making crafts but also learning about local plants.





For those needing a break from the sun, there will be storytelling inside the theatre with professional actor and Gateway Academy instructor, Magda Ochoa. With the help of her puppets, kids will have a magical time listening and interacting with Magda's story that she wrote herself.

The afternoon event is recommended for kids ages 5-10 and their parents, but all are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to stake out a spot with their own blankets and low lawn chairs. The concession will be stocked with light snacks and frozen treats. In the event of inclement weather, Songs of Summer will be moved inside the theatre.

Tickets include the afternoon performance and all activities. On sale now at gatewaytheatre.com/songs-of-summer.

Performance Details:

Date

August 27, 2022

Venue

Gateway Theatre, 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond BC

Time

2:00-5:00 PM (Doors open 1:15 PM)

Ticket price

$15

Ages 4 & under: Free admission (booking required)

Box Office

604-270-1812

Info & Tickets

