Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gateway Theatre's SONGS OF SUMMER to Present Afternoon Fun For The Family This Weekend

Featuring: DJ Miss Sparklez and Rickie Wang plus family focused activities.

Vancouver News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Gateway Theatre's SONGS OF SUMMER to Present Afternoon Fun For The Family This Weekend

As last year's Songs of Summer evening concerts were a hit, Gateway Theatre has decided to expand and offer a special afternoon full of fun for families and children on August 27th. Taking place in the grassy area just outside the theatre, the whole family is invited to enjoy a memorable and lively performance by DJ Miss Sparklez and up-and-coming young DJ Rickie Wang. Following the performance, there will be kid-friendly fun, games, and storytelling for all to enjoy.

The fun begins at 2 PM (doors 1:15 PM) with a live performance from BC-born and raised singer, dancer, and actor, DJ Miss Sparklez. Known for engaging youth in its well-loved musical productions and Gateway Academy Theatre program, Gateway Theatre is thrilled to also have 12-year-old actor, singer, and songwriter, Rickie Wang perform alongside DJ Miss Sparklez! This talented pair will take the stage to perform fan favourite jams that will get everyone on their feet busting out dance moves.

After the concert, families can stay outside for interactive games led by Gateway Academy's Youth Leaders. Kids will have a great time laughing, unleashing their creativity, breaking out of their shells, and connecting with other youths with these engaging theatre games. The City of Richmond's Art Truck station will also be onsite with a beautiful art activity led by local artist Laara Cerman. Inspired by the nature surrounding the park, children will not only be making crafts but also learning about local plants.

For those needing a break from the sun, there will be storytelling inside the theatre with professional actor and Gateway Academy instructor, Magda Ochoa. With the help of her puppets, kids will have a magical time listening and interacting with Magda's story that she wrote herself.

The afternoon event is recommended for kids ages 5-10 and their parents, but all are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to stake out a spot with their own blankets and low lawn chairs. The concession will be stocked with light snacks and frozen treats. In the event of inclement weather, Songs of Summer will be moved inside the theatre.

Tickets include the afternoon performance and all activities. On sale now at gatewaytheatre.com/songs-of-summer.

Performance Details:

Date

August 27, 2022

Venue

Gateway Theatre, 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond BC

Time

2:00-5:00 PM (Doors open 1:15 PM)

Ticket price

$15
Ages 4 & under: Free admission (booking required)

Box Office

604-270-1812

Info & Tickets

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193065®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgatewaytheatre.com%2Fsongs-of-summer?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1-afternoon





More Hot Stories For You


Carousel Theatre For Young People Explores Indigenous Reconciliation In West Coast Premiere Of FROZEN RIVERCarousel Theatre For Young People Explores Indigenous Reconciliation In West Coast Premiere Of FROZEN RIVER
August 23, 2022

Carousel Theatre for Young People (CYTP) opens its 2022/23 season with the West Coast premiere of Manitoba Theatre for Young People's award-winning play Frozen River (nîkwatin sîpiy), at Granville Island's Waterfront Theatre (1412 Cartwright St), from September 28 to October 16, 2022.
Firehall Arts Centre to Present KHOJ - A CONTEMPORARY KATHAK DANCE EXTRAVAGANZAFirehall Arts Centre to Present KHOJ - A CONTEMPORARY KATHAK DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA
August 18, 2022

The Firehall will kick off its 40th anniversary season with Khoj – A Contemporary Kathak Dance Extravaganza, by Edmonton’s Usha Gupta Dance Entourage, from Wednesday, September 21 to Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces Virtuoso Orli Shaham as Artist-In-ResidenceVancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces Virtuoso Orli Shaham as Artist-In-Residence
August 17, 2022

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA (VSO) has announced its inaugural Artist-In-Residence, internationally recognized piano virtuoso and educator Orli Shaham, announced by CEO Igor Shakhman. 
Chor Leoni Announces 31st Season Featuring More Than 15 World Premieres, New '35 And Under' Pricing, And MoreChor Leoni Announces 31st Season Featuring More Than 15 World Premieres, New '35 And Under' Pricing, And More
August 15, 2022

Chor Leoni has announced their striking 2022/23 season, beginning with their 31st Remembrance Day Concerts in November 2022. Vancouver audiences will be treated to six concert offerings that highlight the talent, passion, and heart of the 67-voice choir. To complement their live performances, Chor Leoni will also continue to share their popular Digital Concert Experiences, which are free with RSVP. 
Realwheels Theatre Presents IN CAMERA Next MonthRealwheels Theatre Presents IN CAMERA Next Month
August 15, 2022

Jessie Award-winning Realwheels Theatre invites you on a roller coaster ride of the human experience with its final presentation of the 2021-2022 season, In Camera, which livestreams completely admission-free for all who wish to experience it in an exclusive limited streaming showcase from Thursday, September 8 to Sunday, September 11, 2022.