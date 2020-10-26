Firehall Arts Centre & The Search Party Present The World Premiere Of THE AMARYLLIS

The Amaryllis runs from Thursday, November 12 to Sunday, November 22, 2020.

The Firehall Arts Centre and The Search Party presents the world premiere of The Amaryllis from Thursday, November 12 to Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Written by Michele Riml and directed by The Search Party's award-winning Artistic Director, Mindy Parfitt, the audiences is transported into the fascinating, quirky world of Lucy (Amy Rutherford) and Jeremy Keener (Shawn Macdonald). Lucy is a terrifically talented voice over artist and Jeremy is her troubled agent, who would sooner jump off a cliff before ever following a dream of his own. Sister and brother for better or for worse, these two are inextricably bound. The amaryllis plant - a mysterious gift from a mysterious giver - takes on a strange power over their lives. The Amaryllis is mystery about what it really takes to grow, and a comedy about what it really takes to change.

"It is very exciting to be back in the rehearsal room as we prepare for the premiere production of Michele Riml's The Amaryllis," says Artistic Producer Donna Spencer. "Named after one of my favourite flowers, the play reminds us how challenging and fragile change can be and how difficult it is to undertake in isolation. Not unlike the needs of the flower and the needs we all have to grow and become who we are, the character of Jeremy requires support and encouragement to step out of the safety of the world he and his sister Lucy have created together. I am so pleased to bring this work to the stage at a time when we all need encouragement to grow and make the changes we can during this global pandemic, and to partner with The Search Party on its realization."

Shows View More Vancouver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You