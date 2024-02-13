Firehall Arts Centre Presents Shay Kuebler's MOI Momentum Of Isolation This March

The Firehall Arts Centre will present Shay Kuebler's MOI – MOMENTUM OF ISOLATION from Wednesday, March 6 to Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Produced by Radical System Art, MOI – MOMENTUM OF ISOLATION bases its themes around loneliness and isolation to reveal how social bonds and connections are essential to our humanity. The performance explores the objective and subjective experiences through the individual, the group, and modern society – a society with shifting values and an ever-advancing digital way of life.

To shape a digital world on stage, MOI – MOMENTUM OF ISOLATION places live interactive video and sound around the performers. These elements enhance ideas on how technology influences our lives, and that it can both empower and disempower us. Further distilling isolation, solo performances and the extended social isolation of one character on stage are critical to the arc of the performance. Within MOI – MOMENTUM OF ISOLATION, one character's interactions are only with inanimate objects. Through puppeteering and stage craft, the inanimate world comes to life, which highlights how social isolation can disrupt our connection to reality. Our social bonds allow us to understand that we have an impact on what is around us – that we exist.

“Shay Kuebler's dedication to crafting inventive performance pieces that confront the immediate human experience is to be admired,” says Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer. “MOI is one of those powerful works. Shay began his exploration of isolation and loneliness at the 2020 Dancing on the Edge Festival when the world was in the early stages of pandemic lockdown and the festival was presented online. His combination of digital and powerful physical movement allows us to feel how that loss of touch continues to affect us.”