Firehall Arts Centre Presents MARY'S WEDDING

The Firehall Arts Centre announced today the postponement of FADO - The Saddest Music in the World, which was to take place January 27 to February 20, and the addition of Mary's Wedding to the 2021-22 Reunion Season. FADO has been postponed to Fall 2022 and Mary's Wedding will be presented from Friday, February 25 to Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Winner of the Alberta Literary Award for Drama, the Alberta Playwriting Competition and the Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding New Play, Mary's Wedding is an epic, unforgettable story of love and survival which weaves a theatrical spell of hope, regret, memory, and dreams.

When Mary and Charlie - young, passionate, vulnerable, and impulsive - unexpectedly take shelter in a barn during a thunderstorm, a tentative love is born. But the year is 1914, and Mary and Charlie must surrender to the uncertainties of their tumultuous times.

Written by Canadian playwright Stephen Massicotte and directed by Donna Spencer, the Firehall's production of this award-winning script features two teams of performers: Sarah Roa (Mary) and Tanner Zerr (Charlie); and Emma Ross (Mary) and Jacob Leonard (Charlie).

"In making the difficult decision to postpone FADO - The Saddest Music in the World until next season, I sought to find a smaller-cast play that I knew would touch audiences' hearts with similar passion, humour, and loss that Elaine Ávila's FADO holds," says the Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer. "Mary's Wedding came to mind immediately, given its beautifully poetic words and its exploration of love, hope, and resilience. In choosing this play, I felt it best to cast this work with two teams of actors to provide more opportunities for Vancouver's many talented young professional performers to share their skills during these COVID times through the telling of this classic Canadian work."