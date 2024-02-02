Embrace Comedy This February With LOVE MONTH At The Improv Centre

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island will present LOVE MONTH shows throughout February.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 1 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards
Review: MEAN GIRLS Makes 'Fetch' Happen in Vancouver For the First Time Photo 3 Review: MEAN GIRLS Makes 'Fetch' Happen in Vancouver For the First Time
Mitch And Murray Productions Presents The Canadian Premiere Of AN INTERVENTION At Performa Photo 4 Mitch And Murray Productions Presents The Canadian Premiere Of AN INTERVENTION At Performance Works

Embrace Comedy This February With LOVE MONTH At The Improv Centre

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island will present LOVE MONTH shows throughout February. Tickets start at $15.00 and are available online at Click Here, by phone at 604.738.7013, or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

 

Comedy is The Improv Centre's love language all month long! LOVE MONTH programming features the femme-focused Gal-entine's Day (February 13 at 7:30pm); a Valentine's Day special performance, Kiss and Tell (February 14 at 7:30pm); and for anyone and everyone who likes to make fun of love all night long, there is Happy Un-Valentine's Day (February 15 at 7:30pm). Plus, catch weekly Wednesday favourite, Date Night, at 7:30pm as well as Single, Not Single every Friday and Saturday at 9:30pm.

 

Every night at The Improv Centre is spontaneous, unique, and a blend of humour and heart. No matter the show this February, you're in for a great date. You might even get lucky – the TIC ensemble might use your suggestion on stage! 

 

For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit Click Here.

 

The Vancouver Improv Centre Society (The Improv Centre) is Vancouver's leading and best-known improv theatre company. The Improv Centre (TIC) was originally established as The Vancouver TheatreSports League in 1981. TIC's purpose is to promote, develop, maintain, and present improvisational theatre productions and presentations to local and visiting audiences in Vancouver. The Improv Centre values equity, diversity and inclusion, and strives to incorporate those values into our activities in the theatre, in the community, and in all of our relationships. We are a proud member of the International Theatresports Institute. Our administrative office, 186-seat theatre, and fully-licensed bar, lounge, and waterfront patio are located on Granville Island.




RELATED STORIES - Vancouver

1
Anvil Theatre to Present FROG BELLY RAT BONE in March Photo
Anvil Theatre to Present FROG BELLY RAT BONE in March

Anvil Theatre presents Frog Belly Rat Bone, based on the book by Timothy Basil Ering. Catch the show on March 8 at 1:00pm and March 9 at 3:00pm in New Westminster, B.C.

2
Harbourfront Centre to Present Elle Sofe Saras VASTADUS EANA - THE ANSWER IS LAND Photo
Harbourfront Centre to Present Elle Sofe Sara's VASTADUS EANA - THE ANSWER IS LAND

Harbourfront Centre presents the Toronto premiere of Elle Sofe Sara's powerful work on Indigenous reclamation and identity in 'Vástádus eana - The Answer Is Land'.

3
Review: MEAN GIRLS Makes Fetch Happen in Vancouver For the First Time Photo
Review: MEAN GIRLS Makes 'Fetch' Happen in Vancouver For the First Time

MEAN GIRLS couldn’t have come to Vancouver at a better time. Donning the same iconic story and famous one-liners used in the 2004 cultural touchstone movie, MEAN GIRLS is everything you would expect and more, all wrapped up in a Broadway musical form.

4
Emerging Author Douglas A. King Releases New Novel AN INNOCENT WORLD Photo
Emerging Author Douglas A. King Releases New Novel AN INNOCENT WORLD

Emerging author Douglas A. King invites readers to explore a captivating alternative reality in his thought-provoking novel 'An Innocent World.'

More Hot Stories For You

Anvil Theatre to Present FROG BELLY RAT BONE in MarchAnvil Theatre to Present FROG BELLY RAT BONE in March
17th Annual Coastal Dance Festival Honours Stories, Song and Dance From World's Indigenous Communities17th Annual Coastal Dance Festival Honours Stories, Song and Dance From World's Indigenous Communities
Emerging Author Douglas A. King Releases New Novel AN INNOCENT WORLDEmerging Author Douglas A. King Releases New Novel AN INNOCENT WORLD
Mitch And Murray Productions Presents The Canadian Premiere Of AN INTERVENTION At Performance WorksMitch And Murray Productions Presents The Canadian Premiere Of AN INTERVENTION At Performance Works

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
The Cher Show in Vancouver The Cher Show
Mount Baker Theatre [Main Stage] (5/15-5/15)
Noises Off in Vancouver Noises Off
Deep Cove Shaw Theatre (2/22-3/09)
Sunrise Betties in Vancouver Sunrise Betties
ITSAZOO (2/21-3/10)
Hairspray in Vancouver Hairspray
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (4/02-4/07)
Song from the Uproar: The Lives and Deaths of Isabelle Eberhardt in Vancouver Song from the Uproar: The Lives and Deaths of Isabelle Eberhardt
City Opera Vancouver (2/29-3/03)
Frozen in Vancouver Frozen
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (7/09-7/21)
Vástádus eana – The answer is land in Vancouver Vástádus eana – The answer is land
DanceHouse (2/23-2/17)
Voirelia Dance Hub in Vancouver Voirelia Dance Hub
Scotiabank Dance Centre (2/29-2/29)
Where the Wild Things Are in Vancouver Where the Wild Things Are
Presentation House Theatre (2/02-2/11)
Open Stage #4 in Vancouver Open Stage #4
Scotiabank Dance Centre (2/05-2/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You