Embrace Comedy This February With LOVE MONTH At The Improv Centre

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island will present LOVE MONTH shows throughout February. Tickets start at $15.00 and are available online at Click Here, by phone at 604.738.7013, or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

Comedy is The Improv Centre's love language all month long! LOVE MONTH programming features the femme-focused Gal-entine's Day (February 13 at 7:30pm); a Valentine's Day special performance, Kiss and Tell (February 14 at 7:30pm); and for anyone and everyone who likes to make fun of love all night long, there is Happy Un-Valentine's Day (February 15 at 7:30pm). Plus, catch weekly Wednesday favourite, Date Night, at 7:30pm as well as Single, Not Single every Friday and Saturday at 9:30pm.

Every night at The Improv Centre is spontaneous, unique, and a blend of humour and heart. No matter the show this February, you're in for a great date. You might even get lucky – the TIC ensemble might use your suggestion on stage!

For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit Click Here.

The Vancouver Improv Centre Society (The Improv Centre) is Vancouver's leading and best-known improv theatre company. The Improv Centre (TIC) was originally established as The Vancouver TheatreSports League in 1981. TIC's purpose is to promote, develop, maintain, and present improvisational theatre productions and presentations to local and visiting audiences in Vancouver. The Improv Centre values equity, diversity and inclusion, and strives to incorporate those values into our activities in the theatre, in the community, and in all of our relationships. We are a proud member of the International Theatresports Institute. Our administrative office, 186-seat theatre, and fully-licensed bar, lounge, and waterfront patio are located on Granville Island.