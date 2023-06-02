Early Music Vancouver Reveals Winners Of Emerging Early Music Artist Competition

The competition, which ran from Monday, May 1st to Monday, May 15th, attracted 18 video submissions from young artists across Europe and North America.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: CATS is the Latest Musical to Prowl Onto the Vancouver Stage Photo 3 Review: CATS is the Latest Musical to Prowl Onto the Vancouver Stage
The Dancing on the Edge Festival of Contemporary Dance Returns for its 35th Year Photo 4 The Dancing on the Edge Festival of Contemporary Dance Returns for its 35th Year

The Dancing on the Edge Festival of Contemporary Dance Returns for its 35th Year

Early Music Vancouver (EMV) announced the winners of its competition for emerging (age 30 and under) early music artists. Applicants were asked to create a short (3-5 minute) musical video based on what they thought the next generation of early music might look like and to include creative ways to present early music with a focus on issues that are important to them. The competition, which ran from Monday, May 1st to Monday, May 15th, attracted 18 video submissions from young artists across Europe and North America.

“It's been fascinating seeing what young artists have created based on the criteria for the submissions,” says Competition Coordinator, Julia Halbert. “The variety of the submissions was an eye opener and we are excited about the future of this initiative.”

The panel of distinguished judges included: Chloe Meyers – violinist, and Concert Master of the Pacific Baroque Orchestra; Marie Nadeau-Tremblay – violinist, EMV's 2022 Next Generation Artist, and Early Music America's 2023 Emerging Artist; and Ellen Torrie – soprano, and EMV's 2022 Next Generation Artist.

First prize goes to UK-born Emily Saville, a historical trombone player currently residing in Basel, Switzerland. She takes home a $500 cash prize and will be featured on EMV's website, social media platforms, and on EMV's interview series Intimate Conversations. In her winning submission, Ms. Saville stated, “I believe that the future of early music lies in it being integrated into music education at a much younger age. Some of the tools and approaches that are used in historical performance can be readily transferred into children's music lessons, increasing the creativity of the students, making the lessons more engaging, and making younger people more aware of early music as an avenue to explore.”

Matylda Adamus of Poland, now based in The Netherlands, captured second place. She takes home a $350 cash prize and will also be featured on EMV's website and social media platforms. “My project, Trascrizioni Concertanti, focuses on the repertoire from the beginning of the romantic époque and presents witty and sparkling pieces that we transcribed for our ensemble – Stauffer guitar and historical cello. In our repertoire choices, we like to focus on the potential that romantic guitar has, and yet, is not fully acknowledged in the concert programs nowadays. We think that in the future, the interest of performing later repertoire will continue to grow as well as the use of less popular instruments such as Stauffer guitar.” 

Canadian countertenor Ian Sabourin takes the third spot. In his submission he stated, “My goal is to blend Early Music with Electronic Music and thereby create EBM 'Electric Baroque Music,' like EDM 'Electric Dance Music.' It combines the traditional elegance and complexity of Baroque music with the modern energy and innovation of electronic music. By using modern production, arranging and composition techniques, I can make early music more accessible to the modern audience.” Third place prize includes a feature on EMV's website and social media platforms.



RELATED STORIES - Vancouver

Schola Cantorum Brings Their Choral Virtuosity to Vancouver Photo
Schola Cantorum Brings Their Choral Virtuosity to Vancouver

Enjoy a sonic journey through four centuries of stunning choral music as Sacramento California’s Schola Cantorum presents a concert of glorious choral music performed in the historic beauty of downtown Vancouver’s Christ Church Cathedral (Saturday, June 17 at 3pm).

The Dancing on the Edge Festival of Contemporary Dance Returns for its 35th Year Photo
The Dancing on the Edge Festival of Contemporary Dance Returns for its 35th Year

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in British Columbia's contemporary dance scene, the 35th anniversary of the Dancing on the Edge Festival will kick off on July 6th. Festival Producer, Donna Spencer, is delighted that Canada's oldest and longest running contemporary dance festival, will host live performances both indoor and outdoor for eagerly awaiting audiences.

YVR Art Foundation Reveals B.C. and Yukon Indigenous Artists Awarded 2023 Art Scholarships Photo
YVR Art Foundation Reveals B.C. and Yukon Indigenous Artists Awarded 2023 Art Scholarships

YVR Art Foundation announces 11 recipients of the 2023 YVR Art Foundation art scholarship awards. YVR Art Foundation offers annual scholarships to B.C. and Yukon First Nations artists who create visual art that reflects B.C. or Yukon First Nations culture.

Review: CATS is the Latest Musical to Prowl Onto the Vancouver Stage Photo
Review: CATS is the Latest Musical to Prowl Onto the Vancouver Stage

At some point in their lives, most people have heard of the musical: CATS. Whether it’s because of its unique costumes or iconic songs, CATS will always be a Broadway classic. This week, Broadway Across Canada and Troika Entertainment brought the musical to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.


More Hot Stories For You

Schola Cantorum Brings Their Choral Virtuosity to VancouverSchola Cantorum Brings Their Choral Virtuosity to Vancouver
The Dancing on the Edge Festival of Contemporary Dance Returns for its 35th YearThe Dancing on the Edge Festival of Contemporary Dance Returns for its 35th Year
YVR Art Foundation Reveals B.C. and Yukon Indigenous Artists Awarded 2023 Art ScholarshipsYVR Art Foundation Reveals B.C. and Yukon Indigenous Artists Awarded 2023 Art Scholarships
TUTS Showcases Love & Inclusion In 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM And Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICALTUTS Showcases Love & Inclusion In 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM And Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vancouver Gaelic Choir presents The Highest Apple
All Saints Anglican Church (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tom Crean – Antarctic Explorer
Billy Bishop Legion Theatre (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jasper in Deadland
Jack and Darlene Poole Theatre at Arts Umbrella (5/27-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Raising the Barre: The Platinum Gala
Rotary Centre for the Arts (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden: Spring Version
Jack and Darlene Poole Theatre at Arts Umbrella (6/03-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
The Shop Theatre (5/25-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet
Arts Club Theatre Company (6/22-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season
DanceHouse (7/01-5/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Raising the Barre: The Platinum Gala
Rotary Centre for the Arts (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Arts Club Theatre Company (6/08-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You