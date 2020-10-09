Direct Theatre Collective Creates Innovative Evening Of Livestreamed Performance

Direct Theatre Collective is bringing together diverse artists to bring a multidisciplinary theatrical tour-de-force.

Direct Theatre Collective, Richmond's ground-breaking theatre company and recipients of the 2020 Artistic Innovation Award are offering an evening of entertainment for free as part of BC Culture Days. A Co-Vid Cabaret will be livestreamed on the 24th October at 8pm.

Proving their title as 'Artistic Innovators', DTC's Board of Directors Jill Raymond, Isa Sanchez and Jenna Grubaugh were determined to find a way to create and connect with their audience, despite two productions being cancelled this year due to the pandemic. 'We wanted to create an accessible production, where our performers and our audience could feel safe,' explains Raymond 'this format has not only allowed for that - it has actually opened the opportunity to have mixed styles and mediums of performance which would not have been possible in a traditional theatre setting'.

Bringing together an inclusive multicultural cast with representation from the LGBTQ2+ community, A Co-Vid Cabaret was an opportunity for local artists to create something new, or bring to light pieces of work which may have otherwise been buried because of the ongoing live performance sanctions. 'We are very excited about our lineup. People will be surprised by the variety, it's a true tour-de-force. Expect the unexpected!' adds Sanchez.

A Co-Vid Cabaret features performances from International Artists Peter Abando, Martha Ansfield-Scrase, Matt Barnez, Nita Bowerman, Moy Covalin, Aerhyn Lau, Julia Muncs, Jill Raymond, Kapila Rego, Florence Reiher, Isa Sanchez, Sandy Scofield, Maddison Silva, Georgie Tzortzis Daburas and Ali Watson, alongside the music video premiere of 'Wait a Couple Days' by local band The Argyll Embargo.

Direct Theatre Collective Presents

A Co-Vid Cabaret

Saturday October 24th, 8pm

Supported by The Richmond Community Foundation and BC Culture Days

Details of how to access the livestream on the BC Culture Days event page here

