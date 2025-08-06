DUCK DUCK MOOSE Begins In September at the Vancouver Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A uniquely Canadian take on a global pop culture phenomenon is coming to the Vancouver Fringe Festival this September. Duck Duck Moose, a mostly-improvised, high-energy parody inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game, will make its festival debut with six performances running September 5–14, 2025 at The Improv Centre on Granville Island.

Set in a delightfully twisted version of the North, Duck Duck Moose plucks one audience member from their seat to join a troupe of “players” in a live, unscripted journey of survival, morality, and moose-filled mayhem. Guided by an ominous host, the hero must navigate twisted children’s games, archetypal characters, and manipulative alliances—all while facing off against Commedia dell’Arte-style villains and the growing realization that the real game may be bigger than they thought.

With a cast of ten diverse performers and a format that fuses satire, physical comedy, and audience participation, Duck Duck Moose playfully explores the absurdity of wealth disparity, power dynamics, and manufactured choice. In its final moments, the show offers one last twist—blurring the line between fiction and reality to force the chosen “hero” into a decision that is as funny as it is surprisingly meaningful.

Created by Gordon Woolvett, Duck Duck Moose captures a mischievous Canadian spirit with sharp social commentary, offering both catharsis and laughter. It’s a celebration of true heroes in a world gone moose.

Showtimes at the Vancouver Fringe:

September 5 at 5:45 p.m.

September 7 at 4:00 p.m.

September 9 at 8:30 p.m.

September 10 at 5:45 p.m.

September 13 at 5:45 p.m.

September 14 at 2:00 p.m.