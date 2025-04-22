Colin Mochrie Returns To The Improv Centre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Improv Centre has announced the return of improvisational legend Colin Mochrie to their Granville Island stage for a total of five performances from June 4 to 6, 2025.

The Improv Centre's most celebrated alumnus is returning to where it all began. Colin Mochrie, star of the British and American versions of the hit improvisation TV series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, winner of “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada”, and “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” cast member is coming back to delight Vancouver audiences with five shows filled with games and goofs featuring The Improv Centre's ensemble.

Mochrie, with his wife Debra McGrath, produced, wrote and starred in the CBC show “Getting Along Famously”, and toured their “Deb and Colin's One Couple Show”. In addition to the critically acclaimed “Hyprov!” – a show that marries hypnosis and improv – Colin is currently part of a very successful tour with “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” castmate Brad Sherwood, performing a live improv show across North America.

“Anytime that Colin Mochrie comes back to perform on our stage is a delight for both our audiences and our performers!” says TIC's Artistic Director, Jalen Saip. “We count ourselves very lucky to have such a talented, kind, and collaborative alumni member who makes us all feel like part of the team. We can't wait to perform with Colin again!”

Tickets for The Return of Colin Mochrie start at $75 and will be available to the general public on Thursday, April 24 at 10am PT at www.theimprovcentre.ca. TIC newsletter subscribers will have access to presale tickets and VIP meet and greet packages on Wednesday, April 23 at 10am PT.

