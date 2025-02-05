Chor Leoni Announces POPCAPPELLA 3D, A New Multisensory Experience Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From March 7 to 9, 2025, the award-winning choral group Chor Leoni will bring its unique pop music choral experience, PopCappella 3D, to Vancouver's iconic Rio Theatre. The choir, known as 'Vancouver's choir of singing lions,' will add power and harmony to some of the world's biggest hits, joined by a team of Vancouver's finest musicians. The performances will feature songs by U2, Leonard Cohen, K.D. Lang, and The Supremes, all set against 3D film projections and immersive lighting. Tickets are now available online.



“PopCappella 3D is about breaking boundaries between music genres,” explains Erick Lichte, artistic director, Chor Leoni. “We want to reframe how people see choral music by making the experience a multi-sensory one – featuring beautiful visuals, art, and timeless pop classics. We selected the Rio Theatre, known for live performances, as the perfect venue to showcase the uniqueness of PopCappella 3D. With each performance, we hope to encourage guests to immerse themselves in this feel-good concert event.”



Tickets start from $20 to $75 with 35 and under ticket pricing available. Each guest will receive a pair of custom Chor Leoni 3D glasses (in the classic blue and red style), which they can keep as a fun souvenir. PopCappella 3D features a program packed with iconic songs arranged for choir and a full band, including four that are Canadian pieces, and 10 world premiere choral arrangements:

Ahead by a Century (The Tragically Hip)

Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen)

Stand By Me (Ben E. King)

In Your Eyes (Peter Gabriel)

September (Earth, Wind & Fire)



World Premieres

Somebody Loves You (Jake Levesque)

Where the Streets Have No Name / Dreams (U2, The Cranberries)

Constant Craving (K.D. Lang)

At Last (Etta James)

Three Little Birds (Bob Marley)

We Belong (Pat Benatar)

Hyperballad (Björk)

My Girls (Animal Collective)

You Keep Me Hanging On (The Supremes)

Simply the Best (Tina Turner; Schitt's Creek-inspired version)

Chor Leoni's perfect blend of excellence and deep community engagement is noted in a new arrangement of "Somebody Loves You," a heartfelt piece written by Jake Levesque, which was commissioned by Chor Leoni community member Sean Murch as a tribute to his late teacher's legacy.



The talented team includes Lichte (conductor), Ken Cormier (piano), Liam MacDonald (percussion), Laurence Mollerup (bass), and Keith Sinclair (guitar).



“We strive to make our performances accessible, creative, and memorable,” adds Lichte. “PopCappella 3D is a celebration of music's ability to unite and inspire. We look forward to welcoming guests to the Rio Theatre this March for six incredible performances.”

POPCAPPELLA 3D

Dates:

March 7, 2025: 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

March 8, 2025: 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

March 9, 2025: 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Location:

Rio Theatre, 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5N 1W1

Tickets:

from $20 to $75 (35 and under ticket pricing available)

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chorleoni.org.

