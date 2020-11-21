Chor Leoni Announces Cancellation Of Holiday Event TRANSLUCENCE

Due to the latest provincial health order released yesterday, November 19, 2020, Chor Leoni Men's Choir regrets to announce the cancellation of the world premiere of Translucence: An Immersive Light and Sound Experience, originally scheduled to run December 4 to 23, 2020 at the Sheraton Wall Centre Grand Ballroom.

In the absence of Translucence this holiday season, audiences can still enjoy the beautiful voices of the JUNO-nominated Chor Leoni Men's Choir with the free digital concert, Christmas with Chor Leoni, set for release and download December 18, 2020 and available until January 1, 2021 by visiting chorleoni.org

"We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel Translucence in respect of and in adherence with yesterday's provincial health orders, but we will look forward to the possibility of sharing this magical experience with audiences in future years," says Erick Lichte, Artistic Director of Chor Leoni Men's Choir. "And while we won't get to welcome our community to this year's event, we are grateful that we'll still get to be a part of their holiday season through Christmas with Chor Leoni. This concert has been one of the most beloved and iconic annual events in the choir's calendar since its founding."

Translucence was designed to be experienced safely and comfortably during these extraordinary times with a maximum of 45 audience members, per show, seated in pre-positioned rotating chairs enveloped by an extraordinary 360 degree light show and the recorded voices of the JUNO-nominated Chor Leoni Men's Choir.

Flooded with light and sound, the 40-minute feast for the senses featured songs of the season recorded by the full Chor Leoni choir, including luminary choral works by Eric Whitacre, Grammy-winning composer and conductor, ?'riks Ešenvalds, one of the most sought-after choral composers, and Zachary Wadsworth, Composer-in-Residence - with whom the choir was nominated for a JUNO award.

For more information on Christmas with Chor Leoni, please visit: chorleoni.org

