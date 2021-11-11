Brieanna McCutcheon and Untold Wants Theatre Present THE PILLOWMAN By Martin McDonagh

Brieanna McCutcheon and Untold Wants Theatre Inc., present Martin McDonagh's iconic play The Pillowman running November 18th-27th at Performance Works on Granville Island. Featuring an all female cast of Vancouver's promising local theatre talent, this is a production you don't want to miss.

This Olivier, Drama Critics' Circle, and Tony award winning play is about a writer in a totalitarian state who is interrogated about the gruesome content of her short stories and their similarities to a number of child-murders that are happening in her town.

The play is about loss of childhood and how we cope with that, either through art or violence. The quick banter, wit, and misunderstandings along the way, make this one of McDonagh's funniest dark comedies.