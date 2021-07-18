BWW Interview: EIGHTH & EIGHT: a New Creative Arts Space in New Westminster!

A new creative arts space called EIGHTH & EIGHT is currently in the works for local artists and performers in Metro Vancouver. Located at 735 Eighth Avenue in New Westminster, a 35,000 square foot space will be built around the Massey Theatre. The aim for the project is to create more opportunities for current and future generations of artists by providing them with a space to collaborate with one another. EIGHTH & EIGHT hopes to become a place for a variety of voices. With programs highlighting Indigenous cultural development, Prismatica (for the LGBTQ2iA+ spectrum), the We are Multitudes program (for diverse African Heritages), digital arts, and much more - EIGHTH & EIGHT will provide a space for various communities to flourish. Jessica Schneider will be the head of the creative leadership team for EIGHTH & EIGHT. Being the Executive Director for the Massey Theatre for over 15 years with additional years of experience working in the Vancouver arts and theatre community, Schneider is the perfect fit to lead the project. I had the opportunity to interview Schneider about the development and plans for EIGHTH & EIGHT. Read the full interview below!

What sorts of new opportunities do you hope EIGHTH & EIGHT will provide to the community?

The community will find a home for their creativity to grow and develop. The space will provide a place for important dialogue, learning, exploration of culture, and fun celebration and activities. They will be meeting each other, making things, solving problems, and supporting one another as a community.

With the Massey Theatre being the "heart" of the new complex, will there be any changes to the theatre with the development of the complex or will it stay the same with just new expansions around it?

Over the next few years, improvements to systems, accessibility, and amenities will be completed. There will be new space and program names, service capabilities, and accessibility in and around the theatre. Not everything will be obvious to the eye, though restoration of the original orchestra pit is on the plan as well as a stage expansion. The functionality and comfort in the theatre experience will be dramatically improved.

You have many years of experience working in the Vancouver arts and theatre community. How will your prior experience help you with your new role as the head of the creative leadership team for EIGHTH & EIGHT?

The operational sustainability of the large facility, its programs, and established stakeholders through major capital renewal and expansion will be my focus. As we grow in capacity as an organization and in the community, I will manage that growth as well. I will also ensure we respond to the many social calls to action currently requiring attention. I am committed to making real systemic change to increase equity, access, and inclusion as new resources are developed.

How will this project support Indigenous cultural development?

With these new resources and building on established strengths, we are developing our understanding of local Indigenous heritages, resurgence, and regeneration. Language, arts, and land based cosmological are being researched for exploration by community members and artists. We foresee commissions of multiple projects to tell and depict the local Indigenous stories in ways that will inform and guide all participants. Indigenous Cultural Development Director Ronnie Dean Harris leads this work which will be supported by the whole staff team as a priority, including by a soon to be announced Programming Director.

What do you think will be the hardest part of the development of the new space?

Phased capital work is a challenge and the building needs a lot of work. Ensuring the health of stakeholders who are dependent on the existing theatre for revenue and their activities, including the Massey Theatre Society itself, is going to require ingenuity and a strong not enough profit business acumen. Throughout all the change ahead, it is important to remain strong and connected so there is a future to look forward to.

How will this creative arts space differ from existing arts and theatre venues in the Metro Vancouver area?

The sheer scale and scope of what we have available is rare. The space will be operated by a non-profit and used to benefit the long-term leverages of the city. We hope to connect professional artists, community agencies, and community members through innovative and cross-sectoral programming. Real diversification is possible with such a large amount of space. EIGHTH & EIGHT will be a chance for artists to play a more engaged role in community and will be very different for day-to-day life.

What are you most excited about regarding the project?

I believe we are going to be able to build a stronger and more tolerant community with this space. People can make new relationships and the return to social life in this facility with greater access to space and programs moving beyond performances in the large theatre. Public space for expression and connection is increasingly rare. It is exciting that this new centre will revolve around expression, creativity, and connection.

For more information about this space, please visit https://www.eighthandeight.com/.