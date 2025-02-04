BIG BANG Festival is Coming to Vancouver in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The BIG BANG Festival, an adventurous and interactive music festival for young audiences, is coming to the Roundhouse on Family Day Weekend, 2025. Presented by Music on Main and Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre on Sunday, February 16, 2025, this lively event offers a day filled with music and free family-friendly activities for children ages 5 and up.

Vancouver's BIG BANG will showcase the rich and diverse cultural tapestry of the city. At the heart of the festival is a Musical Journey through three unique Music Rooms. When they book their tickets for a Musical Journey, children and their families will discover new sounds and cultures including whimsical vocal performances by Belgian vocalist Naomi Beeldens, a mesmerizing soundscape by Vancouver's virtuoso santour player Saina Khaledi, and the Qing Ensemble's powerful re-creation of a storm using traditional Chinese instruments. The Qing Ensemble's Music Room also can be booked as a single 18-minute concert.

In addition to the Music Rooms, the BIG BANG Festival opens with an Indigenous Welcome and Salish songs from Tsatsu Stalqayu (Coastal Wolf Pack), and throughout the day, the lively Carnival Band will fill the Roundhouse with joyful sound. Other free activities include an interactive light and colour exhibit called Tone the Colours, a music-infused bouncy castle experience called Bounce House, face painting, temporary tattoos, and more.

Celebrate Family Day Weekend with a creative and vibrant musical adventure at the BIG BANG Festival.

Entry to the festival is free, with tickets available for the Musical Journey at $15 and the Qing Ensemble Music Room at $5.

Comments