BC Entertainment Hall of Fame Appoints 2022 Board Executive

The BC Entertainment Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 Board Executive and new appointments.

2022 Board Executive

The Board Executive appointed at the AGM on December 29, 2021, includes President, Bill Allman; Past President, Rob Haynes; VP, Nominations, Elizabeth Ball; VP, Events, Howard Blank; Secretary, Lynn Ross; Treasurer, Neal Nicholson.

"Taking the helm of the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame is a real honour for me," says President Bill Allman. "I knew and learned from almost all of the founders. The Hall has a tremendous opportunity to inspire those who have chosen entertainment as a profession, as a career."

The 2022 Board also includes: Tom Carter, VP, Inductions; Ava Forsyth; VP, Marketing, Rebecca Bollwitt; Patrick Haberl; Christina Potter; Doug Cameron; Sonny Wong, Merv Chia; and newly appointed member, award-winning TV host and producer Fiona Forbes.

"Fiona Forbes brings an amazing career background and passion for the arts to our board - we couldn't be luckier!" adds Allman.

Free Tours of the Orpheum Theatre

Vancouver Civic Theatres is resuming guided tours of the Orpheum Theatre, one of the most beautiful concert halls in North America. Designated a National Heritage Site, the Orpheum was built in 1927. Each year the theatre hosts international musicians, popular concerts, and unique events; it is also home to the beloved Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

"Each of our guides are an outstanding mix of entertainer, historian, and theatre nerd," says Allman. "We have the best time guiding guests around Vancouver's favourite theatre."

The 90-minute walking tours are led by the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and reveal some secrets of the theatre's history.





For further information visit: www.bcentertainmenthalloffame.com and follow the Hall on Twitter @StarWalkBC.

The BC Entertainment Hall of Fame's StarWalk and The Orpheum Theatre are located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations who have cared for and stewarded this land since time immemorial.