BACK TO THE FUTURE Concert Will Be Performed by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra This September

Power up your DeLorean Time Machine... recharge your flux capacitor... and get ready to celebrate this unforgettable movie classic as you've never seen and heard it before!

Back to the Future is the 1.21-gigawatt blockbuster that topped the 1985 box office chart, spawned two wildly successful sequels and stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture. Join Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and a time traveling DeLorean for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum!

Now, fans old and new will experience the thrill of Back to the Future like never before - on a big hi-def screen with a full symphony orchestra performing Alan Silverstri's dazzling musical score live in synch with the movie.

Audiences will also be in for an exclusive treat: approximately twenty minutes of brand new music added by award-winning composer Silvestri to the film's score especially for these unique live orchestra presentations.

The concerts take place September 24-25, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.vancouversymphony.ca/event/back-to-the-future-in-concert/.