Anvil Theatre Welcomes Cuban Singer Songwriter Alex Cuba

Alex Cuba has never been tied to tradition. He is a powerhouse of prolific talent blending soul, pop, rock and jazz influences while defining his own sound in the world of Latin Music. Enjoy an evening with Alex Cuba, Saturday, April 26 at the Anvil Theatre in New Westminster, BC.

Alex Cuba's songs are compelling exchanges that effortlessly groove through soul, funk, jazz, and pop styles. A forward-thinking, indie-minded artist, Cuba's sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks, and powerful guitar riffs have garnered him over 20 awards and nominations, including four Latin GRAMMYs, two JUNO Awards, three GRAMMY nominations, and one GRAMMY win.

Born Alexis Puentes in Artemisa, Cuba, Alex Cuba now lives in Smithers, BC, Canada. His first musical memory was playing claves (a Cuban rhythm instrument) at the age of 4 alongside his father on national TV, and went on to study guitar, then electric and upright bass, touring and recording nationally and internationally, before moving to Canada in 1999. His sound is the unique confluence of tradition and global influences in articulate arrangements, conveying emotions through melody and lyric.

In 2022, he won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop for “Mendó” as producer, artist and engineer, his proudest accomplishment of the 20+ awards and nominations he has received as an independent artist over 9 albums. His musical evolution for years was all about searching for the simplicity and soul in Cuban music – taking apart the complex arrangements, mixing it with North American influences, adopting the melodic simplicity of pop music, looking to Cuban folk traditions for inspiration – he's always exploring, always creating something fresh and new, and always, it seems, getting it just right.

Alex Cuba recently announced the release of the first single for his upcoming 2025 album. "El Día Más Triste" is about transforming hurt into understanding. Feelings of love are joyous, wondrous events in our lives, spontaneous and beautiful. Its shadow side, those moments of betrayal, hurt and emptiness are no less important in how they create growth and urgency in our lives. "El Día más Triste" shows the depth of sorrow, the pain of a ruptured relationship, and the process of rumination and inner conflict surrounding the confusion.

