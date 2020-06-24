Anthony Kiendl Named CEO And Director Of The Vancouver Art Gallery

The Vancouver Art Gallery's Board of Trustees is excited to announce the appointment of Anthony Kiendl as its new CEO and Director. Kiendl brings to the position a depth and breadth of knowledge gained over 25 years of experience in the arts at a provincial, national and international level. As an accomplished arts administrator, award-winning curator, writer, educator and community builder, Kiendl is a proven leader at inspiring transformative change, diversifying audiences, building collections, broadening institutional relevance and fundraising. Kiendl will begin his tenure at the Gallery in mid-August 2020.



"After an extensive international search, the Board is unanimous in its support of Anthony Kiendl as the new CEO and Director of the Vancouver Art Gallery," said David Calabrigo, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "Anthony's ability to work collaboratively, to be an agent of change and to build organizations strategically will ensure the Gallery's continued success in its mission to connect, inspire and empower British Columbians and visitors from across Canada and around the world through art. I know how focused he is on continuing and building the Gallery's commitment to Indigenous art and artists, profiling the activities of the Institute of Asian Art, and furthering its local, national and international reputation."



Kiendl will begin his tenure at the Vancouver Art Gallery at a critical time. Throughout the pandemic, art has proven to be an important force in sustaining citizens and communities. The Vancouver Art Gallery, as a visual art museum, is a powerful contributor to both the local business and tourism sectors and will help rebuild the BC economy. Now that the Gallery has re-opened its doors on June 15, after a three-month closure, Kiendl will be focusing on re-establishing attendance and developing innovative ways to welcome all visitors.



"I have long admired the achievements of the Vancouver Art Gallery and its outstanding program and crucial role in exhibiting Indigenous and local artists. I am excited to work with the strong management team, staff, Board, volunteers and community stakeholders to address all the opportunities that lie ahead" said Kiendl. "I am particularly excited about plans for an incredible new gallery and working with government and community stakeholders to move this shovel-ready project forward. Our new gallery will be an accessible, cultural hub where ideas are shared by everyone, but it will also demonstrate the importance that our institution can have in helping to support economic growth."



"There was a world-wide response to the Gallery's leadership position, and we wanted to be sure to consider a broad pool of candidates," said Dana Claxton, Search Committee member. "Anthony stood out because of his impressive expertise in the organizational development of several Canadian institutions. In addition, his international work with the Tate Modern and the Museum Leadership Institute demonstrates an engagement with global discourses. He has the ability to make an institution relevant in a particular place at a particular time and is especially cognizant of an art museum's relationship to power, relevance and diversity."



Kiendl is taking over from Daina Augaitis, who has served as Interim Director since May 2019. "The Board of Trustees expresses its heart-felt thanks to Daina Augaitis for her unparalleled leadership over the past year. Daina has done an exceptional job of guiding the Gallery through a year of transition and managed the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic with grace and fortitude. We are truly grateful for her dedication to the Gallery and wish her the very best in her future endeavours," shared David Calabrigo, Chair of the Board of Trustees.



Kiendl's appointment follows a year-long international search conducted by Odgers Berndtson with the Gallery's search committee: David Calabrigo - Gallery Chair, Hank Bull - artist and Gallery Trustee, Jane Irwin - Collector and Gallery Trustee, Dana Claxton - artist and Department Head, Art History, Visual Art & Theory, University of British Columbia, and Daina Augaitis - Interim Director, Vancouver Art Gallery.

