Afro Van Connect Presents Black Spaces Symposium

What is a Black Space? A Black Space is an intentionally curated and designed space for people of African Descent to collaborate, commune and create practical solutions to end racism and systemic inequalities. Now more than ever, it is extremely critical and important to have positive spaces for people of African Descent to reimagine who they are, who they want to be and what impact they want to have within their local communities and the world.

Afro Van Connect, a local Vancouver group dedicated to empowering youth of African descent, will be hosting a virtual Black Spaces Symposium from July 23 to 25th, 2020. The Black Spaces Symposium is created to bring artists, professors, practitioners and scholars together to share experiences, wisdom and knowledge so they can explore new approaches of strengthening their capacity for community building and development. This Symposium is established to create opportunities for people of African Descent to access equipment, education, training, networks and opportunities, empowering them to creatively and economically flourish; building on their unique gifts and perspective from their heritage and diaspora cultural experiences.

"These Black Spaces we are creating will allow young creatives to come and express themselves, share ideas and connect," shared Dae Shields, Afro Van Connect founder and executive director. "They are established to create opportunities for people of African Descent to access equipment, education, training, networks, and opportunities, empowering them to creatively and economically flourish; building on their unique gifts and perspectives from their heritage and diaspora cultural experiences."

The Black Space Symposium is about being and belonging. Within British Columbia there is no cultural hubs, community infrastructure, or neighbourhoods that directly serves the specific needs of people of African descent. The intention of the Black Space Symposium is to create the awareness of the necessity of black spaces, highlight the various resources within our community, and develop practical solutions to alleviate our inequities. The Black Space Symposium will consist of various panel discussions, art exhibitions and music performances. All centred and designed to showcase the Black Experience.

"As an artist it is my responsibility to be a voice for my community. I believe it is important to use my platform to highlight injustices and inequities in the hopes of creating awareness and solutions," said Kor Kase, Afro Van Connect co-founder and director. "As an artist of African Descent I believe it's crucial to share the experiences of people of African descent, the injustices our communities face to this day, and showing the impact that people of African Descent have had on Canadian culture, and cultures around the world."

FOR TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-spaces-symposium-tickets-108039348600?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

*Please note that subsided tickets are available to any community member who is interested in attending. Please reach out to afrovanconnect@gmail.com for more information.



FACEBOOK EVENT: https://www.facebook.com/events/180848259908385/



How can you support Black Spaces?

The lack of safe spaces for people of African Descent to authentically express ourselves, our issues and experiences need to be addressed before we can begin to build a strong thriving community. Solving this problem requires all people who see the necessity for change and diversity in our city to come together and actively take part.

Afro Van Connect is currently seeking volunteers, sponsors and investors who are interested in assisting us in ensuring that people of African Descent have the visibility, resources, and space we need to succeed.

TO DONATE: CLICK HERE

THE TEAM

Dae Shields | Founder, Executive Director

Dae Shields is the founder and Executive Director of Afro Van Connect Society, Community Advocate, Musician, Designer and Events Coordinator. As an Emcee under the stage name ebonEmpress, Dae aims to share her lived experience as a Jamaican Canadian with her community. She is Bassist and Front Woman for Ital Blue formed in 2017.

Ital Blue strives to spread awareness about the injustice that African communities face and to show the impact that people of African descent have had on Canadian culture, and cultures around the world. In service of this goal, Ital Blue actively spreads the ideals of great civil rights leaders. Messages of hope, unity, love, and equal opportunity for all, regardless of race.

Dae began Afro Van Connect April 2019 to create a platform for young creatives to come and express themselves. One of the initiatives started by Afro Van Connect is called The Remix Café. These BLACK SPACES allow young creatives to come and express themselves, share ideas and connect. They are established to create opportunities for people of African Descent to access equipment, education, training, networks, and opportunities, empowering them to creatively and economically flourish; building on their unique gifts and perspectives from their heritage and diaspora cultural experiences.

Moses Andeku, Kor Kase | Co-founder, Director

Buni Kor aka Kor Kase is an actor, artist, activist, designer, event coordinator, life Coach and cofounder of Afro Van Connect. Born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kor began his acting and music career in the 2010's releasing music independently online platforms and playing local shows in the lower mainland. Generating an underground following and local attention. As an actor he has appeared on shows like Man in the High in the Castle, Izombie, and See. He is consistently releasing original music, covers, and remixes on online platforms. Including the release of multiple projects, singles and collaborations in 2020.

In 2019 Kor cofounded an artist collective called Afro Van Connect. As an organization focused on creating platforms for creatives of African descent to come together and express themselves. The intention of Afro Van Connect is to build community through creating safe spaces for healing, rooted conversations, and the arts.

It is his goal to promote messages of empowerment, love, unity and equality. As an artist it is his responsibility to be a voice for my community. He believes it is important to use his platform to highlight injustices and inequities in the hopes of creating awareness and solutions. As an artist of African Descent sharing the experiences of people of African descent, the injustices our communities face to this day, and showing the impact that people of African Descent have had on Canadian culture, and cultures around the world.

