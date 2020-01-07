A Windmill Theatre Presents the BC Premiere of BEEP

A Windmill Theatre presents the BC premiere of BEEP.

"In Mort's Village everything has its place, every day is the same and everyone likes it that way. Until one morning, crash, boom, bang! Down comes Beep from the sky. Who is this noisy robot, and how will she find her home?

A story about unexpected friendship, finding where you fit, and learning how to mix things up."

Featuring incredible puppetry by the acclaimed Windmill Theatre will enchant children and adults alike. If you liked WALL-E, you will love BEEP!

Check www.carouseltheatre.ca for performance calendars and show times.

