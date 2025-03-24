9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Begins In April At Royal City Musical Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Royal City Musical Theatre will present Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical, on stage April 25 to May 11, 2025 at the Massey Theatre in New Westminster.

A fast-paced feminist adventure in the Rolodex era, three female coworkers dream up an elaborately zany plan to get even with their terrible boss, giving their workplace a dream makeover in the process.

“9 to 5 The Musical features the whimsical storyline and charming characters that audiences know and love from the classic 1980 film, with the addition of an entire score of toe-tapping, show-stopping musical numbers by the legendary Dolly Parton – including “9 to 5,” one of the most iconic songs of all time,” says Valerie Easton, Co-Director and RCMT's Outgoing Artistic Director.

Adds Co-Director and Interim RCMT Artistic Director Chris Adams, “This bold and fresh production offers the perfect blend of hilarious hi-jinks and heartfelt camaraderie. Audiences will be rooting for these fearless women to stick it to the man with this story of female empowerment.”

Set in 1979, 9 to 5 The Musical follows three co-workers – Violet, Doralee, and Judy – as they endure their mundane and demoralizing office jobs at Consolidated Industries, under the thumb of their sexist and egotistical boss, Franklin Hart Jr. When the women are suddenly given the chance to turn their wildest revenge fantasies into reality, they hatch a plan to kidnap their nasty boss and step into their full potential – ultimately taking control of the company. The play stars returning RCMT alumni Irene Karas Loeper (Violet), Maia Beresford (Doralee), Madeleine Suddaby (Judy), and Dustin Freeland (Franklin Hart Jr.).

The production made its Broadway debut in April 2009, earning 15 Drama Desk Award nominations, four Tony Award nominations, and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. A decade later, the musical debuted in London's West End, and has since toured both the US and UK. Hailed as a “lively crowd pleaser” that is “equal parts feminist fantasy fulfillment and sitcom-style farce” (Variety), the book is written by Patricia Resnick, who co-wrote the film's original script.

RCMT's 9 to 5 The Musical team is led by Co-Director Chris Adams, Co-Director & Choreographer Valerie Easton, Musical Director Angus Kellet, Set Designer Emily Dotson, Lighting Designer Rob Sondergaard, Costume Designer Deborah Basterfield, Sound Designer Rick Colhoun, and Props Manager Stephanie Barclay.

For tickets and information, visit royalcitymusicaltheatre.com.

