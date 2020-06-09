2020 Jessie Theatre Award Nominations Announced

To honour Vancouver's vibrant artistic community during this challenging time, the 2020 Jessie Theatre Award Nominations were announced virtually, for the first time, on Monday, June 8th, hosted by the mother daughter duo Amanda Sum (seen this season in Chicken Girl and East Van Panto) and Linda Leung.

"The Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards are first and foremost a celebration of theatre," stated Sandra Herd, President, The Jessie Richardson Award Society. "The performances and productions of this past season left us sometimes breathless, humbled, transformed but always entertained. Sadly, some productions were untimely interrupted, and others left unsung. But nonetheless we enthusiastically celebrate the accomplishments of this past season as we look optimistically forward to the future and the inevitable return of our beloved live theatre!"

The 38th Annual Jessie Awards represents excellence in large and small venues alike, with a total of 53 theatrical productions. The nominations exemplify a wide variety of diversity, creativity, imagination, and skill brought to life on the stage. Every year the cultural vastness and abundance of talented artists continues to expand our boundaries and insights into other viewpoints, cultures and experiences touching individuals, our city and beyond.

The awards are divided into three categories: Large Theatre, Small Theatre, and Theatre for Young Audiences along with other special awards. Here are some of the highlights of the nominations.

Large Theatre Category had a total of twenty three innovative and varied productions nominated. Kuroko by Vancouver Asian Canadian atre is the big winner scoring a total of nine nominations including Outstanding Production, Amiel Gladstone for Outstanding Direction, Lou Ticzon for Supporting Role, Outstanding Original Script by Tetsuro Shigematsu, the Critics' Choice Innovation Award, and double nominee Christine Reimer for her Costume Design in Kuroko (and Noises Off). Arts Club atre Company received a total of 12 nominations for four productions, with Noises Off receiving 8 nods that include Outstanding Production and Scott Bellis for Outstanding Direction. In addition, the Arts Club atre Company partnered with other theatre companies for five productions acquiring another 11 nominations, of those, Matilda, in partnership with Citadel atre and Royal Manitoba atre Centre and A Thousand Splendid Suns, in partnership with Royal Manitoba atre Centre, each nabbed three nominations, Cost of Living, (in partnership with Citadel atre) received two, and Cipher (in partnership with Vertigo atre) received two, and Wedding Party (in partnership with Prairie atre Exchange) received one for the performance of Todd Thomson.

On the Beach Shakespeare Festival collected a total of 12 nominations for its unique and bold productions. Coriolanus garnered 5 of those, including Moya O'Connell for her Outstanding Lead Performance, All's Well That Ends Well followed with four nods that include a Critics' Choice Innovation Award and Charlie Gallant acknowledged for his dynamic performance in Shakespeare in Love (he was also nominated for Noises Off).

Pacific Theatre's remarkable production of Best of Enemies earned 7 of its 9 nominations with incredible performances by actors Robert Salvador and Celia Aloma in lead roles and Anthony Santiago and Rebecca deBoer in supporting roles. In the other Pacific Theatre productions Erla Faye Forsyth was nominated for her performance in The Cake and Anita Wittenberg for Mother of the Maid.

Inheritance: A Pick-The-Path Experience by Alley Theatre and Touchstone Theatre (in association with Vancouver Moving Theatre and Community Partnership with Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre) received three nods: Darrell Dennis for his performance, Outstanding Production and Significant Artistic Achievement. Savage Society's Skyborn: A Land Reclamation Odyssey's was acknowledged for Significant Artistic Achievement and Itai Erdal for Lighting Design.

Other companies who received a nomination are Firehall Arts Centre's two productions - House and Home's lead actor Sebastien Archibald and Talking Sex on Sunday, for Outstanding Production of a Musical. Two additional companies were garnering a nod were Théâtre la Seizième (in partnership with Théâtre DuBunker and le Collectif Nous Sommes ici (Quebec) Le NoShow Vancouver for Outstanding Audience Engagement Through the Use of Technology and the musical, Holiday at the Elbow Room Café for Outstanding Production by Zee Zee Theatre & The Cultch.

Small atre Category had a total of 20 productions nominated that spread across the board. Here are just a few highlighted. This category was tied with two shows each receiving eight nominations. One is the period piece, Sea by Slamming Door Artist Collective. Actors selected were Genevieve Fleming, Stephen Aberle, and Elizabeth Kirkland, along with Celeste English for Set Design and Sandy Margaret for Set Design. other show is Search Party's inaugural production of the tragic farce, Father. Actors Kevin McNulty and Jillian Fargey performances were recognized along with the creative team.

Ensemble Theatre Company received a total of 8 nominations for three productions that include the delicious and vivacious production of Superior Donuts leading with five nominations noting performances by David Nykl and Chris Francisque; Born Yesterday actor Paul Herbert and Alexis Kellum-Creer were acknowledged for their performances along with Darcey Johnson's role in The Drawer Boy.

Patrick Street Production's dark and comic one man musical cabaret, Herringbone, nabbed 5 nominations. Peter Jorgensen and Luisa Jojic who alternated performances in the lead role were both nominated for their performances, Kayla Dunbar for Direction, Sean Bayntun for Musical Direction and was also selected for Outstanding Production of a Musical. Another nomination for Outstanding Musical is Raincity Theatre's production of Sondheim's Company that earned 4 nods with the entire cast nominated for Significant Artistic Achievement and Chris Adams for his direction.

There were 4 companies that each received 3 nominations. They include a unique production by rice & beans theatre (in partnership with Playwrights Theatre Centre) Chicken Girl, along with a nod for Outstanding Original Script, Lungs by Saint FiFi Collective's, Deep into Darkness by Third Wheel Productions, and Anna Bella Eema by Sol Theatre Collective. were an additional nine theatre company productions in this category that received nominations, all of which are included in the complete list of nominations included below.

In the Theatre for Young Audiences category, Carousel Theatre for Young People garnered four nominations for their production of Bad Hats Theatre's Peter Pan with both Marlene Ginader and Kelli Ogmundson acknowledged for their performances. Chelsea Rose earned a nomination for her performance in Th'owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish by Axis Theatre Company, also included was Jay Havens for Set Design and a nod for both Outstanding Production and Significant Artistic Achievement. Green Thumb Theatre received two nominations - Scott Button for Outstanding Performance in New Canadian Kid and Paige Fraser in What If. Additional companies who received nominations for Outstanding Production were Love You Forever and More Munsch by Beach House Theatre and Iron Peggy by Vancouver International Children's Festival and Boca del Lupo.

There will also be a number of additional awards and prizes presented at the award ceremony. The list includes: the Vancouver Now Representation and Inclusion Award, the Patron of the Arts Award, the Mary Phillips Prize, the Ray Michal Prize for Emerging Director, the Sam Payne Award for the Most Promising Newcomer, the John Moffat & Larry Lillo Award, the Critics' Choice Innovation Award, and the GVPTA Career Achievement Award.

This year The Art Left will be producing the first ever livestream Jessie Awards from the Firehall Arts Centre on Monday, June 29th from 7 - 9pm. The Art Left is a Vancouver creative group who have established a reputation for producing high quality content for artists and creative professionals. Live streaming is the newest service they have added to their repertoire and they are excited to offer this medium as a way to tell stories, foster community, and amplify the voices of artists and innovators

For further information visit www.jessieawards.com

