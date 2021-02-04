2020-21 Honorees to BC Entertainment Hall of Fame Announced

The BC Entertainment Hall of Fame (BCEHOF) today announced its 2020-2021 BCEHOF inductees. These two new StarWalk Stars and four StarMeritus Stars from the world of music, dance, theatre and film/television will join the 300+ previous inductees who have been recognized for their significant contribution to the province's entertainment industry and cultural landscape.

The BCEHOF is divided into two prestigious categories: StarWalk Stars and StarMeritus Stars. StarWalk Stars recognizing high profile artists in the entertainment industry and StarMeritus Stars reserved for pioneers of the industry receiving special merit for their outstanding contribution to the performing arts in British Columbia. All inductees have enhanced the province's cultural profile both locally and on the world stage.

StarWalk members are featured on the Granville Street sidewalk in downtown Vancouver and on the StarWall photo gallery in the Orpheum lobby. StarMeritus members, previously known as "Pioneers", are acknowledged with brass plaques on display in the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame gallery at the Orpheum Theatre.

The 2020-21 StarWalk Stars:

President and Founder, LEO Awards; Film and Television producer/writer, Walter Daroshin and South Asian award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director R. Paul Dhillon. Both StarWalk Stars are known for their artistic accomplishments and public service contributions.

The 2020-21 StarMeritus Stars:

International and National award recipient - Musician (guitarist), Don Alder; Actor, Singer, and arts advocate; Candus Churchill; Pioneer of the BC Music Industry and Juno Award winner, Lynne Partridge and Manager, producer and entertainment publicist, Valerie ("Valley") Hennell.

"The BCEHOF is proud and excited to present a very diverse and impressive group of StarMeritus and StarWalk inductees who represent artistic excellence in British Columbia," stated BCEHOF President Rob Haynes. "While we are limited this year due to COVID-19, we look forward to scheduling and celebrating their individual inductions over the coming months to honour their contribution."

For further information visit: www.bcentertainmenthalloffame.com