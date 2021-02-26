stream.theatre Launches ShowShare to Help Amateur Theatres Stream Productions

stream.theatre is making its streaming technology available for schools, amateur dramatic societies, community theatre and more via its new tool - ShowShare.

ShowShare is a new initiative that allows organisations to stream their productions with a dedicated team to help at every step of the way, ShowShare makes streaming secure, straightforward and affordable. They take care of everything behind the scenes and provide resources to help those new to streaming, leaving creators free to focus on their show. The shows will be streamed on a specially created area of stream.theatre's digital platform.

ShowShare is the approved streaming provider for The Really Useful Group, MTI Europe, Concord Theatricals, Broadway Licensing and PlayScripts - which means that a huge array of popular titles are now available to license for streaming. For the first time, thanks to the Really Useful Group, schools will be able to stream their productions of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals, including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats and more.

From productions on Zoom, through to productions in theatres with an audience - ShowShare allows organisations to reach a digital audience safely, securely and easily. Productions can be live-streamed or pre-recorded, scheduled or on demand. They can be filmed in a smartphone, or by a professional capture team; ShowShare makes streaming possible for everybody.

ShowShare allows organisations can connect with their audiences again - whether that be family members who cannot travel to see a school performance, or theatre fans who miss their local amateur theatre group's performances.

For more information and to start streaming, organisations can visit www.showshare.co.uk.