stream.theatre Adds WEST END DRIVE-IN, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, and More

stream.theatre have added even more exclusive events to the schedule in the coming months, from hit concerts to a reprise of one of last year's most popular streaming events.

Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World makes a streaming return from 21 - 28 February 2021. Starring Rachel John (Hamilton), Ramin Karimloo (Phantom of The Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), the self-filmed musical was a fan favourite last year and makes its stream.theatre debut, on demand.

Last summer's biggest outdoor musicals event West End Drive In makes its streaming debut in February and March. With five fantastic concerts, and a host of theatre favourites, audiences can relish in the electric festival atmosphere from the comfort of their home. Waiting in the Wings, streamed live from the Tyne Theatre on 27 February, is also packed with stars from West End.

On 1 March, stream.theatre welcomes GWLAD! - an online celebration of Wales for St. David's Day, featuring a huge bill of talent including John Owen-Jones and Lucie Jones, both accompanied by The West End of Wales Orchestra, and some very special guests...

RISE: UP, stream.theatre's partnership with Perfect Pitch to preview new British musical theatre, is also now available on demand for audiences to enjoy for free - with a new exclusive episode being added each month.

There are over 30 productions currently on sale at stream.theatre. To learn more, visit stream.theatre.