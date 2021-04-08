represent. Announces World Premiere Digital Production THE MONEY

Following the postponement of its first season due to Covid-19, represent., a company with the aim to increase access to the industry for those from lower socio-economic backgrounds, today announce a world première digital co-production with Southwark Playhouse, The Money by Isla van Tricht, which invites audiences to interact with, and determine the outcome of, a charity as it grapples with the ethics of accepting a large donation from a questionable source. Available to stream 26 April - 15 May via Zoom.

The production opens the company's reimagined inaugural season with a repertory company, which also includes two further plays - Stephen Jeffreys' Interruptions and Albatross by Isley Lynn performed live this autumn, with further details to be announced.

The Money will feature Mel Giedroyc in a cameo role as Jennifer Anders, the CEO of ethically dubious, highly successful Anders Corporation whose foundation have granted the donation. The returning cast includes Aaron Douglas (Girlboss, Southwark Playhouse; Wonder Boy, Arcola Theatre), Sarel Madziya - making her professional stage debut, Nemide May (Brothers With No Game, Close Friends) and Loussin-Torah Pilikian (Foodie, The Hope Theatre; live reading of Mamet, Hampstead Theatre); and are joined by Adam Rachid Lazaar - making his professional stage debut, performing in repertory across the season. The company will provide the cast with an acting apprenticeship where they can develop their craft, earning a London living wage.

Creative Director of represent. Guy Woolf today said, "Last year we were all raring to go with our first season. But one week into rehearsals the world stopped. Since then we have continued our commitment to our company with a variety of workshops and R&Ds: one ACE-funded with director Karen Tomlin on Ira Aldridge's The Black Doctor, and the other on The Money, which has become our company's debut production. We commissioned Isla van Tricht to write the piece for a virtual and interactive production in which our audiences are put right at the heart of a timely ethical dilemma that confronts capitalism, philanthropy and a group of people doing their best.

"Due to the effects of the pandemic, socioeconomic inequality in our industry is now more pronounced than ever. As a result, there has never been a more important time to represent."

represent. is supported by Texel Foundation with an accessibility grant from the Cameron Mackintosh Foundation.

Box Office: https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show-whats-on/the-money/