Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford Will Appear in Discussion At RADA's Jerwood Vanbrugh Theatre Next Month

Award-winning actress, writer and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) joins fellow RADA graduate and award-winner, Sian Clifford (Fleabag, Quiz and Inside No. 9) to discuss their experiences working together, their time studying at RADA, and how they have navigated their respective careers within the world of film, television and theatre.

Chaired by Farah Nayeri, journalist, author, and London-based culture writer for The New York Times and host of CultureBlast podcast.

RADA have made a limited number of tickets available to buy via a Public Ballot which opens on the 12 August. Successful applicants will have 48 hours to book tickets from the 20 August.

With special thanks to Spektrix for their support.

Proceeds will go towards RADA's Stage Critical campaign.