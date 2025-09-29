Zach Top Confirms European Leg of 'Cold Beer & Country Music' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Zach Top will take his Cold Beer & Country Music headline tour to Europe next year with newly confirmed stops at Copenhagen’s K.B. Hallen, Zurich’s The Hall, Stockholm’s Annexet and Oslo’s Sentrum Scene.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, October 1 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, October 3 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

Ahead of the 2026 dates, Top will continue the U.S. leg of the tour this fall with stops at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, among many others.

The upcoming performances follow Top's nominations for five awards at the 60th Annual CMA Awards—Album of the Year (Cold Beer & Country Music), Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“I Never Lie”), Song of the Year (“I Never Lie”) and New Artist of the Year. He recently released his sophomore album, Ain’t In It For My Health, via Leo33 last month.

Ain’t In It For My Health follows last year’s debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, and comes on the heels of Top recently achieving his first #1 song at country radio with “I Never Lie.” Since its release last year, Cold Beer & Country Music has garnered over one billion streams, was nominated for ACM Album of the Year and, as of this month, is officially certified RIAA Gold.

ZACH TOP CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 29—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

October 3—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena‡

October 4—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling 2025

October 9—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

October 10—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center+

October 11—Evansville, IN—Ford Center+

October 16—Brandon, MS—Brandon Amphitheater+

October 17—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena+

October 18—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center+

October 23—Greensboro, NC—First Horizon Coliseum+

October 24—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium+

October 25—Simpsonville, SC—Greenville Country Music Festival

October 30—Missoula, MT—Adams Center‡

October 31—Billings, MT—MetraPark – First Interstate Arena at Metrapark‡

November 1—Casper, WY—Ford Wyoming Center‡

November 6—Hollywood, FL—Stars and Strings 2025

November 7—Bismarck, ND—Bismarck Event Center‡

November 8—Rapid City, SD—Summit Arena at The Monument‡

November 13—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena‡

November 14—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena‡

November 15—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡

November 22—Kennewick, WA—Toyota Center‡

November 23—Kennewick, WA— Toyota Center‡

December 12—Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Garden Arena‡

February 5—Scottsdale, AZ—TPC Scottsdale§

February 21—Zurich, CH—The Hall||

February 25—Copenhagen, DK—K.B. Hallen||

February 28—Stockholm, SE—Annexet||

March 3—Oslo, NO—Sentrum Scene||

March 7—Rotterdam, NL—C2C Festival - Rotterdam Ahoy

March 8—Berlin, DE—C2C Festival - Uber Eats Music Hall

March 13—London, U.K.—C2C Festival - The O2

March 14—Belfast, N.I.—C2C Festival - SSE Arena

March 15—Glasgow, U.K.—C2C Festival - OVO Hydro

April 25—Athens, GA—Sanford Stadium#

June 19—North Lawrence, OH—The Country Fest

June 25—Greenfield, MO—Baker Spain Stampede

June 26—Bonner Springs, KS—Country Stampede

June 27—North Platte, NE—NebraskaLand Days

August 27—New Brunswick, Canada—YQM Countryfest 2026

+with special guest Andy Buckner

‡with special guest Jake Worthington

§with special guest Ernest

||with special guest Wyatt McCubbin