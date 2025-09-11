Young Creatives to Help Relaunch Pyramid Arts Centre Following £5m Revamp

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anyone aged between 16 and 21 who lives or studies in the town and is interested in arts and culture are encouraged to apply for Culture Warrington's Young Producers scheme, which is entering its third year.

Young Producers was originally launched in 2024 as a way for more young people to get their foot in the door of the creative industries.

Another of the initiative's aims is to retain and nurture homegrown talent by providing quality new experiences for young people to develop skills in areas like project management, event production, marketing, budgeting and teamwork.

Applications for the new cohort open on Monday, 22 September, and will see the team work on events until summer next year with full training and support.

In particular they will have the incredible opportunity of helping with the relaunch of Pyramid Arts Centre which is currently closed as part of a £4.9million redevelopment project.

Altogether, there have been 24 Young Producers so far over two intakes and mentor Laura Mercer says she has seen each of them blossom as part of the process.