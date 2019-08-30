Worthing Theatres Release New Season Brochure

Worthing Theatres have released their fantastic new seasonal brochure to the public. With genres covering theatre, family shows, live music, circus, comedy, talks and dance, their programme is decisively designed to entertain a wide range of audiences across the county of Sussex, and their latest brochure highlights just some of the theatres new incredible projects.



Worthing Theatres continue their ongoing partnership with Worthing based Conn Artists Theatre Company, who return this September with their incredible new production, Silas Marner. Produced in association with Worthing Theatres and The George Eliot Fellowship, the Victorian epic is brought to life by an ensemble cast of seven actors accompanied by music and songs of the period. Once again directed by Nick Young and led by Ross Muir after his much praised performances in The Four Men and Courage.



Other theatre highlights include the hilarious Brighton Festival sell out Enter the Dragons, a surreal odyssey through the challenges of growing older, and the award-winning Proteus Theatre Company's highly physical re-imagining of Shakespeare's Macbeth and comical parody musical Friendsical, a unique tribute to the iconic TV show bursting with incredible original songs.



The brochure also highlights a stunning line-up of contemporary dance, featuring Candoco Dance Company, renowned for their profound and boundary-pushing work. Candoco's company of disabled and non-disabled dancers present three beautiful and moving pieces in An Evening With Candoco. While the acclaimed Vincent Dance return to Worthing with a brand new show, In Loco Parentis, an insightful and hard-hitting piece that combines movement, strong visual imagery and spoken word.



For families, there is something for everyone, and lots to keep the little ones entertained! From the swashbuckling story of The Pirate Cruncher, to classic family favourite The Tiger who Came to Tea, and the enchanting world of Cbeebies Sarah & Duck brought to life in Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday. While next year The Birmingham Stage Company return to Worthing, this time with David Walliams' best-selling story Billionaire Boy, that sees Joe Spud - the richest boy - in the country on a rollercoaster journey to find what money can't buy.



Of course not forgetting the ever spectacular Christmas pantomime! This year find out if the glass slipper fits and if poor Cinderella can find her happy ever after in this classic tale filled with lots of laughter and plenty of traditional pantomime audience participation. Cinderella: The Pantomime stars a sensational cast including Strictly Come Dancing's Ian Waite as Dandini, CBBC presenter Naomi Wilkinson as Cinderella, Boyband A1's Mark Read as Prince Charming, Nicole Faraday in the role of the Wicked Stepmother and returning comedian Mark Jones as Buttons. In a production which promises to be more spectacular than ever before with stunning special effects, sparkling costumes and incredible scenery to create a magical Christmas experience for the whole family.



In comedy, hilarious names such as Josie Long, David Baddiel, Jimmy Carr and Alexander Armstrong headline the theatres' stand up programme. While the diverse range of talks includes everything from The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah, We Choose To Go To The Moon: Dallas Campbell and The Psychology Of Serial Killers with forensics lecturer Jennifer Rees.



A sensational live music offering covers everything from original artists such as Kate Rusby, Joe Brown and Damien O'Kane Band, to amazing tribute acts. The Sound Of Springsteen, The Illegal Eagles and The Bootleg Beatles will let you relive the sounds of some of the most legendary music acts of the last century. All alongside the regular Worthing Symphony Orchestra's season of concerts and the Pavilion Café Bar's Jazz Season.



Amanda O' Reilly, Head of Culture for Worthing Theatres, stated:



"We are so thrilled to share our new season with you all, it really has something for everyone, the support and enthusiasm of our audiences has allowed us to develop a programme that continues to be daring, push boundaries while also never forgetting to provide a great night out for our patrons, we hope you can join us and look forward to welcoming you to WT"



To pick up a copy of the latest Worthing Theatres and Connaught Cinema Brochure, visit the Connaught Theatre today, or view the upcoming programme online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You