Worthing Theatres Announce Their Jazz Cafe Season 2019

Worthing Theatres have announced their latest Jazz Café season at the Pavilion Café Bar, which runs from 24 July to 18 December. Where customers can enjoy a Wednesday evening in the company of highly acclaimed jazz artists, whilst enjoying a range of drinks, and a selection of food ready to order from the menu, all accompanied with exquisite views overlooking Worthing seafront.



The season begins on 24 July with Jazz trombonist Mark Bassey. Regarded as a highly versatile musician, Mark covers many styles from swing to bop as well as the more contemporary fields. He has been described as "a superb, witty player" (Dave Gelly). His playing can stretch from the "raucous" (John Fordham) to an "exquisite sound and perfect phrasing" (Brian Blain). He has recorded widely with many people and has released two albums under his own name: Mark Bassey's Telling Stories (CD 2007) a quartet album featuring his own writing, and the quintet Bassey Plays Basie (CD 2011).



Andy Panayi will perform on the 21 August playing saxophone and flute. An exceptionally gifted jazz musician, skilled in performance, composition and arranging. He currently leads his own groups, both jazz and classical and also writes commissioned works and compositions. Andy has performed and recorded with many singers such as; Shirley Bassey, Jessye Norman, Paul McCartney, Seth MacFarlane, Elaine Paige, Elvis Costello to name a few.



Guitarist and composer Carl Orr continues the season on the 11 September. Carl has been a professional musician since 1980, and has performed and recorded with some of the finest musicians on the planet. He was guitarist on the 2018 UK tour of Sting's "The Last Ship" and has played in the pit orchestras of "Thriller Live" and "Priscilla,Queen of The Desert" in London's West End. Carl Orr has performed and recorded with some of the finest musicians on the planet including Billy Cobham, George Duke, Ernie Watts, Randy Brecker, Gary Husband and Bennie Maupin. He is a regular at London's legendary Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in his own band and as a member of drummer Mark Fletcher's supergroup "Fletch's Brew".



On the 30 October the Café Bar will welcome Alan Barnes playing the saxophone and clarinet. He is a prolific international performer, composer, arranger, bandleader and touring soloist. He is best known for his work on clarinet, alto and baritone sax, where he combines a formidable virtuosity with a musical expression and collaborative spirit that have few peers. His range and brilliance have made him a "first call" for studio and live work since his precocious arrival on the scene more than thirty years ago.



The season will conclude on the 18 December with the incredible vocals of Tina May. Tina May -"Now considered the finest jazz vocalist ever produced by Britain" (Chris Allen), Tina was born in Gloucestershire, where she was influenced greatly by her parents jazz record collection, containing such illustrious composers and artistes as Duke Ellington and Fats Waller. Tina has also recorded and performed Ellington's 'Sacred Music' with the Stan Tracey Orchestra and been a featured guest on many other recordings from jazz and soul to fusion.



Tickets for the Jazz Café performances at the Pavilion Café Bar are £9 and can be booked through the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.









