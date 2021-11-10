World Première Of MILKY PEAKS Returns To Theatr Clwyd In April 2022

Artistic Director Tamara Harvey and Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford today announce the return of Seiriol Davies' Milky Peaks to Theatr Clwyd in April next year. The production will receive its world première on 1 April with press night on Thursday 7 April having closed following its first technical rehearsal in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Tickets are now on sale exclusively to members with more tickets being released to the general public on Tuesday 9 November.

In the world première of Milky Peaks, Alex Swift directs original cast members Matthew Blake (Pariah), Seiriol Davies (Dewi), Dylan Townley (A Wall/Bar) with further cast to be announced. The production opens at Theatr Clwyd on Friday 1 April with press night on Thursday 7 April until 22 April followed by a tour of venues in Wales to be announced.

Tamara Harvey said today, "On March 16th 2020, Liam and I walked into the Emlyn Williams Theatre with sinking hearts. The Milky Peaks company were just finishing their sound check - we had to tell them that the Prime Minister had advised everyone in the UK not to go to theatres and so we were sending our Milky Peaks team home. We asked if there was anything they wanted to do before they left - they asked to perform the first and last numbers from the show. Liam and I sat in the darkened auditorium, laughing and weeping in equal measure at this brilliant show that was suddenly in limbo. So it means more than we can say to be bringing it back to life now - the wildly funny and bitingly satirical world that Seiriol Davies and the company created all those months ago feels more vital than ever to share with our audiences here and across Wales"

All productions will be staged in line with current Welsh government guidelines, with contingencies in place for online performances.

An edgy and extremely funny musical comedy. Nestled in the heart of Snowdonia, the small town of Milky Peaks is nominated for 'Britain's Best Town'. The award brings with it a dark political agenda, threatening the heart and soul of the town. Can three lost souls and a shabby drag queen save the community's heart?

Milky Peaks reunites Davies with collaborators Matthew Blake, Alex Swift, Dylan Townley and Áine Flanagan Productions who co-created the critically acclaimed How to Win Against History.

