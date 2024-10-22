World Premiere of ANNE BOLEYN THE MUSICAL Comes to the Grounds of Hever Castle in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eliane Astor-De Merode and Simon de Merode of Historalia Productions have announced the world premiere of Anne Boleyn the Musical, debuting at Hever Castle, Anne Boleyn’s childhood home.

Anne Boleyn the Musical will play in a specially constructed 1,800 seat outdoor auditorium in the grounds of Hever Castle from 2 – 30 August 2025. Directed byRoxana Silbert, with book by Rebecca Night, lyrics by Rebecca Night & Sam Kenyon, music composed by Sam Gevers, and with sound design by The Ringham Brothers, it will tell the captivating story of Anne Boleyn at the very place where her journey began.

Anne says farewell to her family and embarks on a life-changing journey to the royal courts of Flanders and France. Though her goodbyes are difficult, Anne’s adventure will shape not only her future but the future of England itself…

Anne Boleyn the Musical explores the transformation from a young girl leaving England, into a young woman who returns to Hever Castle, destined to attract a King. The rise and fall of their relationship forever altered the course of history.

Celebrated as one of history’s most intriguing and influential women, Anne's true nature, her ambitions, and her generosity will finally be revealed—within the very walls where her mind was shaped and her legacy forged.

Anne Boleyn the Musical will be produced by Historalia Productions. Founded 10 years ago in Belgium by the Merode siblings, Historalia is driven by a passion for history and community. The company’s unique approach has seen historic venues like Westerlo Castle transform into immersive, large-scale musical spectacles, with local community members playing a vital role both on and off the stage. Recent shows have included Jeanne d'Arc (Westerlo Castle, 2024), Marie-Antoinette (Wynendale Castle, 2023) and 1830 (Westerlo Castle, 2021).

Simon de Merode said, “we are so excited to bring Historalia Productions’ unique blend of historical storytelling and theatrical innovation to UK audiences for the first time. Hever Castle will provide an unmatched historical backdrop for this unforgettable musical.”

Historalia co-founder and director Eliane Astor-de Merode, who is also the future Lady Astor of Hever, said, “Hever Castle is more than just Anne Boleyn’s childhood home; it’s a living monument to her life and the historical events that shaped her destiny. The historic walls of the castle have witnessed the joys and sorrows of Anne’s life, and now, in August 2025, they will once again come alive with the story of this remarkable woman through our musical. This production will offer visitors a unique opportunity to step back in time and experience the world as Anne might have known it, within the very grounds where she grew up.

it is a privilege to play a part in bringing Anne Boleyn the Musical to life at this historic estate. Hever has always been intertwined with Anne Boleyn’s story, and through this production, I’m excited to continue that legacy. It is important to maintain the connection between our family and this place, which meant so much to my children's ancestors.”

Duncan Leslie CEO of Hever Castle, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Historalia to Hever Castle for their spectacular new musical about Anne Boleyn. This unique production offers a special opportunity for our regular visitors and those from afar to experience a West End-calibre show in the remarkable setting of Hever Castle. It’s truly extraordinary to witness a story about a historical figure from 500 years ago performed against the backdrop of her very own childhood home.

Although the staging and seating will occupy a large portion of the sloping lawn throughout August, it’s worth noting that until just a few years ago, this space served as our main overflow car park during peak times. We’re fortunate to have ample alternate areas to host other events and for picnicking.

Historalia has a fantastic track record, successfully producing historical musicals at Westerlo Castle in Belgium—another castle of similar age to Hever—as well as various other castles across the country. We hope our regular visitors, along with fans of West End productions, will take the opportunity to experience this remarkable performance.

In 2018 I went to see Historalia's production on the life of Rubens at Westerlo Castle. The marriage of Lord Astor’s son to Eliane, sister of Westerlo's owner, initially forged the connection between our castles. Despite the performance being in Flemish, it was a fantastic and memorable spectacle.

When they later proposed creating a musical about Anne Boleyn, it was an opportunity we couldn’t resist. Hosting this production at Hever Castle, where Anne once exchanged love letters with Henry VIII, is an experience that will be as historically significant as it is magical.”

Anne Boleyn the Musical is directed by Roxana Silbert, with book by Rebecca Night, lyrics by Rebecca Night & Sam Kenyon, and music composed by Sam Gevers. The show features set and costume design by Robert Innes-Hopkins, sound design by the Ringham Brothers, and lighting design by Michel Jacobs. Technical Direction is managed by Gary Beestone Associates. The production is overseen by Producer Simon de Merode for Historalia Prodcutions, with Executive Producer Kevin Fitzmaurice, and Line Producer Philippa Hill.

Full casting and creative team will be announced in due course.

