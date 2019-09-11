Winners Announced For H100 Awards - Celebrating The UK's Creative Talent Across Ten Different Categories

h Club (Formerly The Hospital Club) are proud to announce the winners of this year's h100 Awards. The awards, now in their eleventh year, recognise and celebrate the UK's creative talent across ten different categories: Advertising, Marketing & PR; Architecture & Design, Arts & Crafts; Fashion; Film; Games; Music; Publishing & Writing; Television Broadcast and Theatre & Performance.

In addition to the 10 creative categories, there is also an Under 30s category, recognising 'ones to watch' across all ten disciplines, and an award from h Club's h Foundation, a charity committed to diversifying creative industries by connecting young people to opportunities. This year the h Foundation nominees are standout participants from the club's employability programme Head Start. The h Foundation award recognises young people who have overcome barriers, developed new skills, achieved success and through hard work and determination improved their employment prospects.

Winners were announced at last night's awards ceremony, which took place at h Club Studio, with guests including Russell T Davies, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and Toby Marlow. The awards ceremony was hosted by comedian Masud Milas with a keynote from writer and author Chidera Eggerue.

The nominees were judged by an esteemed panel of experts within their field. They were judged according to recent achievements in the past 12 months, and the extent to which they demonstrate dynamism and innovation in their creative field, playing significant roles in the future success of Britain's creative sector.

Winners are as follows:

Television Broadcast

Russell T Davies - Screenwriter, Producer

Davies was awarded the 2006 Dennis Potter Award at BAFTA and an OBE in the Queen's 2008 Birthday Honours list, both for his writing services to television. In 2015 he was awarded the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award for his Outstanding Contribution to Writing. His most notable works are Queer as Folk, Doctor Who, A Very English Scandal, and most recently the acclaimed BBC drama Years and Years.

He said: "It's so important that awards like these exist - there was such a diverse audience tonight, full of new voices. We live in a very strange, conservative world where creativity needs to find a way. If you're on the school football team it's seen as marvelous, but to be in the school play is viewed flippantly. That's wrong. Nights like tonight celebrate creativity in all its diversity."

h Foundation

Iranga Tcheko

Tcheko has been on the biggest Head Start journey. Overcoming self-doubt and the 'striking lack of diversity' in the workplace, Tcheko built up confidence and carved her place within the creative industries. At the time Tcheko felt like the creative industries were an intimidating fortress, but with the support from the Head Start programme, Hope & Glory placement, and peers, it helped her de-mystify the creative industries, build self-belief, gain skills and positively contribute. Since then, Tcheko has been working for Ogilvy and is trailblazing the way forward looking at diversity within PR. She is helping to produce the Ogilvy roots podcast, which talks about PR and influence regarding race and culture. Tcheko aspires to become an Art Director in the future and we know that her determination, hard work and perseverance makes her one to watch.

She said: "It's validating. It makes all the gambles that I took worthwhile, and I think it reaffirms that betting on yourself is so valuable. I have so much momentum now for the next year, two years, five years... I'm honoured and I'm pumped! Watch out world, because I might be presenting an award sometime as one of the industry leaders."

Advertising, Marketing & PR

Kim Gehrig - Director

Gehrig is an award-winning director working with themes of empowerment, playfulness and positivity. 'This Girl Can' for Sport England, 'Dream Crazier' for Nike, 'Viva La Vulva' for Libresse and 'Like Sugar' for Chaka Khan established Kim as a director with the power to shape culture.

Architecture & Design

Es Devlin OBE - Artist and Designer

Devlin practices across the worlds of art, opera, music and technology. She has pioneered an artistically and technically ambitious approach to her practice that bridges the gap between audience and performance, often using surface, light, projection and reflection to create dramatic and ambiguous spatial and psychological environments.

Art & Craft

Magdalene Odundo - Ceramic Artist & Curator - The Journey of Things

Odundo is one of the world's most esteemed ceramic artists. The Journey of Things brought together more than 50 of Odundo's vessels alongside a large selection of historic and contemporary objects which she curated to reveal the vast range of references from around the globe. Designed by architect Farshid Moussavi OBE, the exhibition was a dynamic journey through these diverse inspirations.

She said: "I felt really honoured to be considered for the award alongside fellow artists, and absolutely delighted to have won it."

Fashion

Amy Powney - Creative Director, Mother of Pearl

Powney has gone from sweeping the cutting-room floor at Mother of Pearl to taking the helm as its Creative Director. Sustainability has been a life-long passion for Powney and she's been on a mission to reduce its impact on the planet. Her collections have been shown at LFW and CHFW and are stocked by prestigious global retailers.

She said: "I was more inspired tonight than I have been in such a long time. To be up against all those amazing people in every category, it was a surreal moment."

Film

Faye Ward - Film Producer

Ward founded Fable Pictures to tell female-driven stories with a distinctive eye. Rocks, her third collaboration with director Sarah Gavron, will premiere at TIFF in September. Ward's credits include BAFTA nominated Stan & Ollie, Wild Rose, Suffragette, The Crown series 1 and Golden Globe nominated series Dancing on the Edge.

Games

Marie Foulston - Curator of Videogames, Victoria & Albert Museum

A playful curator with a love for the alternative and disruptive. Foulston was lead curator of 'Videogames: Design/Play/ Disrupt' at the V&A and is cofounder of UK based videogame collective The Wild Rumpus. Her practice focuses on exploring radical ways videogames can be brought into cultural spaces and has worked alongside organisations including MoPOP, AGO, GDC and the Copper Hewitt.

She said: "It was such an honour to be nominated alongside so many amazing and inspiring people from video games, designers and developers to creators and advocates and everybody who is doing such amazing critical work."

Music

Yvette Griffiths - Executive Director, Jazz re:freshed

Griffith has been instrumental in creating international performance platforms, contributing to the subgenre of 'underground' UK Jazz being heralded as 'New Generation Jazz'. This paradigm shift generated phenomenal exposure, recognition and economic opportunity for UK Jazz around the globe and here at home. She also leads an initiative galvanising philanthropic support for black arts organisations.

She said: "This is my first award, so it means a lot. People are so accustomed to recognising the front facing people, that the people in background don't often get these accolades. It feels so special, and that's why the h100 awards are really important."

Publishing & Writing

Anthony Anaxagorou - Poet and Founder, Out-Spoken

British-born Cypriot poet, fiction writer, essayist, publisher, poetry educator and founder of Out-Spoken. Anaxagorou's poetry and fiction has appeared on BBC Newsnight, BBC Radio 4, ITV, Vice UK, Channel 4 and Sky Arts, and have been published in POETRY, The Poetry Review, Poetry London, Granta, The Rialto, Oxford Poetry, Wildness and The Feminist Review.

He said: "The h100 awards are important as they demonstrate an acknowledgement of the work being done as a publisher and a writer - they provide a platform to celebrate under-represented and marginalised people. More of these awards need to happen."

Theatre & Performance

Ben and Max Ringham - Composers and sound engineers

Ringham brothers Ben and Max are composers and sound designers working in theatre and performance. Recent projects include Bells For Peace with Yoko Ono at MIF, ANNA - a headphone-based show which they conceptualised and created for the National Theatre, Berberian Sound Studio at the Donmar and Frida Karlo - Making Herself Up at the V&A.

Ben Ringham said: "I'm so shocked that we've won. It's so lovely to be acknowledged, sound is often the cousin that no one pays attention to. What you can do with sound is limitless. So many stories can be told with sound and that's what's important."

Under 30s

Hussain Manawar - Poet, Writer and Actor

Manawer is a British poet, writer and actor who set the Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Mental Health Lesson in partnership with Kings College London and Hackney Empire. He has supported the likes of Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and Oscar-winning actress Cher.

He said: "This award means that, hopefully, I won't have to work for free anymore. It's good to be recognised."

Michael Berg, h Club CMO said:

"We are very proud to now be in our eleventh year of the h100 awards The awards embody h Club's core purpose: to facilitate those working in the creative industries to connect, collaborate, create and showcase their work. It also echoes the vision of our Foundation, which actively champions equal access to the creative industries, irrespective of gender, age, race, sexual orientation or background, through its three core programmes; Inspire, Nurture and Showcase."





