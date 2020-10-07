Wilton's Music Hall to Open With Social Distancing in January

The music hall will reopen on 19 January 2021.

The much-loved and world's oldest surviving grand music hall, Wilton's Music Hall will reopen on 19th January 2021 for a season of socially distanced theatre, music and spoken word from a number of prestigious production companies. The reduced audience numbers, in line with current COVID-19 government regulations, will allow these shows to be fabulously intimate.

The line-up offers an expedient, entertaining and exciting selection of shows until the Hall can open to full capacity and allows London's theatre lovers to return to live shows. The diverse programme includes everything from the Olivier Award-winning, cult cabaret band The Tiger Lillies as they rediscover the music of Cole Porter to a brand-new show from acclaimed comic actor Brendan Murphy; FRIEND (The One with Gunther), the entirety of adored sitcom Friends - all 236 episodes - in just one hour. Wilton's also welcomes back internationally acclaimed singer Camille O'Sullivan - Live at Wilton's, in her first live show since lockdown began, and Horse Country, "a profound yet hilarious interchange between two of the most brilliant idiots one has the pleasure of being forced to watch" (New York Herald) from CJ Hopkins and directed by Mark Bell of Mischief Theatre ('The Play that Goes Wrong', 'Peter Pan Goes Wrong', 'The Comedy About A Bank Robbery').

All shows will run straight through without an interval and with a seating capacity of just over 100, each audience member will effectively get their own exclusive performance. The comfort of brand-new customised seats installed during the lockdown period, along with improved acoustics will significantly enhance the audience's experience and make the return to live performance at Wilton's an even more special one.

Wilton's CEO Holly Kendrick said: "We cannot wait to welcome you back to our magical East End building. Reopening at a reduced capacity means we will do so at a financial loss but we want to protect jobs and support performers and creativity and to do that we need, and want to bring people back into the building: our audiences, our artists and our staff. For over 160 years Wilton's has inspired performers and public alike and we can only continue to do this by opening our doors for all of London and for everyone with a curious imagination. So please book at ticket or donate to Wilton's to support us."

