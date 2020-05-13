WhatsOnStage Announces Lockdown Playwriting Prize in Collaboration With The Turbine Theatre

WhatsOnStage today announces the Lockdown Playwriting Prize; a playwrighting competition launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The prize, in collaboration with The Turbine Theatre, is open to anyone over the age of 18, with any level of experience. Submissions must be titled Lockdown: Week Six, Day One, with a running time of 60-90 minutes without interval, and should not require more than six actors.

Chief Operating Officer of WhatsOnStage Sita McIntosh today said, "As with all our industry, we are looking forward to when we can reunite in a theatre. Until that time, we wanted to play our part in keeping creativity alive, and in response have launched the Lockdown Playwrighting Prize. It's open to anyone, and we hope that it will provide a welcome way to inspire people at this time."

The winning script will have the opportunity for a one-night performance at The Turbine Theatre when theatres reopen, and receive £500 prize money. All entries will be judged anonymously by a panel including Sita McIntosh (Chief Operating Officer, WhatsOnStage), Aaron Rogers (Producer, Sonia Friedman Productions), Susie McKenna (Associate Director Kiln Theatre), Paul Taylor-Mills (Artistic Director, Turbine Theatre), Luke Sheppard (Director) and Alex Wood (Editor, WhatsOnStage). Applications are now open, and will close on Tuesday 30 June 2020 at midnight.

The competition is open to residents in the UK, Republic of Ireland, British Overseas Territory or those with a British Forces Post Office address; and should be written in the English language.

For full information, terms and conditions please visit: http://www.whatsonstage.com/london-theatre/news/playwriting-lockdown-competition-rules_51564.html





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You